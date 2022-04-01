‘That’s clutch!’ – Renowned analyst shares ‘jaw-dropping’ Carlos Alcaraz stat

Rob Koenig is amazed at the impressive final set tiebreak record of rising teenage star Carlos Alcaraz.

After defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open, the 18-year-old is now 9-1 in deciding set tiebreakers across his young career.

The stat includes matches at all levels, with his only loss coming against 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the third round of this year’s Australian Open.

“Carlos Alcaraz’s career record (at all levels) in deciding set tiebreakers is a jaw-dropping, 9-1,” Koenig tweeted.

“That’s clutch!”

Three wins came at ITF Futures level, one at ATP Challenger level and five at ATP tour level, including a win at Slam level.

That victory came over then world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic third round encounter at the US Open last year.

@alcarazcarlos03 career record,(at all levels) in deciding set tiebreakers is a jaw-dropping, 9-1.

That’s CLUTCH.

Alcaraz is playing just his seventh career Masters 1000 main draw, having debuted at Miami Masters last year.

However, the Spaniard has now already reached two semi-finals at Masters level, coming back-to-back at Indian Wells and now in Miami.

In doing so, he becomes the fifth teenage man ever to reach the semi-finals of both ‘Sunshine Double’ events.

Next up, Alcaraz faces defending champion Hubert Hurkacz after the Pole downed world number two Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, preventing the Russian from reclaiming the ATP number one ranking from Novak Djokovic.

Hurkacz and Alcaraz have never played each other before at any level.

