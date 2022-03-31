Daniil Medvedev falls agonisingly short of reclaiming world number one status

Daniil Medvedev came within one win of regaining the ATP number one spot but has fallen just short after world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz overcame the Russian in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

World number two Medvedev would have overtaken Novak Djokovic once more had he beaten the Pole, but defending Miami champion Hurkacz claimed victory 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 in a little over two hours on court.

After breaking on Medvedev’s opening service game, Hurkacz led the first set until 3-5 on the Russian’s serve, at which point he passed up two set points before serving for the set.

Medvedev then broke and eventually forced a tiebreak before Hurkacz seized the opening set at the fifth time of asking.

The world number two did not appear to be 100% fit during the battle, calling for the physio at 4-3 down in the second set before looking as though he may collapse as the match drew to a close.

The win brings Hurkacz up to 2-2 against Medvedev, this being their first meeting that did not go the distance.

This result also means Djokovic will extend his record total as world number one to at least 365 weeks, until the Monte Carlo Masters kicks off on 10th April.

The timing of Medvedev falling behind Djokovic is less than ideal if he wishes to return to the number one spot.

The 26-year-old admits that clay is his least favourite surface with historic results reflecting as much.

Meanwhile, Hurkacz continues his quest to defend his 2021 Miami Open title to become the first man to win back-to-back Miami titles since Djokovic won three consecutively from 2014 to 2016.

He will face the victor of Carlos Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic.

