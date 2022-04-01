Carlos Alcaraz ‘Sunshine Double’ stat predicts loftiest of futures for the teen talent

Carlos Alcaraz has become the fifth ATP teenager to reach the semi-finals of both Indian Wells and the Miami Open, with all four others being future world number ones.

Those men are Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who between them have spent 714 weeks, nearly 14 years, atop the ATP rankings.

Not only that, but 18-year-old Alcaraz has achieved the feat ahead of all four men, who all did so at 19 years old.

Agassi made it in 1990 when he reached the final of Indian Wells before winning in Miami later that March, while Nadal got there in 2006 when he reached the last four of Indian Wells after getting to the Miami final the previous year.

Djokovic reached the final of both in 2007, winning Miami for his first Masters 1000 crown, while Murray reached the semi-finals of both that same year, losing to Djokovic on both occasions.

Ranked 16th in the world entering Miami, Alcaraz will now climb to another new career-high of at least 14th with his results in Florida.

Should he reach the final he would move up to 12th, and should he win he would be 11th, overtaking fellow Next Gen star Jannik Sinner to sit on the brink of the ATP top 10.

Alcaraz faces defending champion Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final, and will face either Casper Ruud or surprise semi-finalist Francisco Cerundolo should he make it to the championship match.

