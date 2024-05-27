ATP Rankings (27/05/24): Machac mounts, Nakashima nose-dives

All eyes are on Roland Garros this week, but the ATP rankings have still been updated after ongoings in Geneva and Lyon.

In Geneva, it was Casper Ruud who came out on top once again to claim the 12th ATP title of his career and third at this event.

The Norwegian has now won 11 titles on clay and will be a big contender for Roland Garros this year, having reached the final in both 2022 and 2023.

There was more of a surprise winner at the other ATP 250 event taking place in Lyon, where French wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard claimed a maiden title after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final.

Big Movers

As a result of his impressive run to a first ATP title, the Lyon-born Mpetshi Perricard is by far the biggest upward mover in the top 100 this week.

The 20-year-old has risen a huge 51 places to break inside the top 100 for the first time in his career at world No.66, and will now search for a first Grand Slam win against David Goffin tomorrow.

Mpetshi Perricard was not the only Frenchman to have a positive week, with Hugo Gaston reaching the quarter-finals in Lyon before losing to his aforementioned compatriot.

Despite the loss, Gaston has climbed 16 places back inside the top 100 (No.88) after coming through qualifying.

In Geneva, Tomas Machac beat world No.1 Novak Djokovic to reach his first career ATP Final, with the Czech being rewarded for this via his ATP ranking.

Machac is now up 10 places to No.34, and will be contending for one of those all-important seeded places at Wimbledon.

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Luciano Darderi (+7 to No.40), Alex Michelsen (+5 to No.60), Denis Shapovalov (+5 to No.118) and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (+10 to No.130).

It was a less good week for Arthur Fils’ ranking, after the Frenchman elected not to defend his title in Lyon ahead of his home major.

As a consequence, the 19-year-old has slipped down eight places to world No.38 after winning the Bordeaux Challenger the week prior.

Brandon Nakashima is the biggest faller inside the top 100 this week, after 65 points came off his ranking for reaching the 2023 Lyon Open semi-finals.

This has caused the American to drop 16 places to world No.84, but Nakashima has made a good start to gaining some of those points back after winning his opening round match at Roland Garros.

Other ATP fallers of note this week include Nicolas Jarry (-3 to No.19), Francisco Cerundolo (-4 to No.27), Jack Draper (-4 to No.39), Constant Lestienne (-5 to No.91) and Francisco Comesana (-12 to No.99).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (27/05/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after the week of action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 9,960 2 Jannik Sinner 19 8,770 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 7,300 4 Alexander Zverev 25 6,305 5 Daniil Medvedev 19 6,295 6 Andrey Rublev 24 4,700 7 Casper Ruud 24 4,425 8 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,885 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas 25 3,700 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,555 11 Alex de Minaur 25 3,490 12 Taylor Fritz 25 2,980 13 Holger Rune 23 2,700 14 Tommy Paul 24 2,655 15 Ben Shelton 24 2,500 16 Ugo Humbert ↑1 28 2,285 17 Alexander Bublik↑2 27 2,110 18 Karen Khachanov 22 2,090 19 Nicolas Jarry ↓3 24 2,075 20 Sebastian Baez 28 1,990

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (27/05/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Despite two events taking place last week, the current top eight remain unchanged with Casper Ruud solidifying his position in fourth after claiming the title in Geneva:

1. Jannik Sinner – 4500 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 3085 points

3. Daniil Medvedev – 2950 points

4. Casper Ruud – 2635 points

5. Andrey Rublev – 2120 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2065 points

7. Carlos Alcaraz – 1900 points

8. Alex de Minaur – 1855 points

9. Grigor Dimitrov – 1675 points

10. Taylor Fritz – 1580 points

Next week

The next fortnight is all about Roland Garros, with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as the top seeds.

After the Paris major there could be a new world No.1, with Sinner knowing that a first Roland Garros final would enable him to overtake Djokovic.

If Djokovic does not reach the final himself, then Sinner will be confirmed as the new No.1 regardless of how far he goes in the tournament.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

