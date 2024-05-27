Andy Murray reflects on ‘great memories’ after Roland Garros exit

Andy Murray has reflected on his achievements at Roland Garros over the years, revealing that he is ‘proud’ after what appears to be his final singles match at the tournament.

Murray was beaten by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 6-4 6-4 6-2, with the pair having a long embrace at the net after the match.

However, the Brit would not disclose too much about what was said when asked in his post-match press conference, “It’s a private conversation, but I said well done for winning.

“We have obviously played each other and known each other for an extremely long time. I first played him back in 2005 and had some great matches with him. We spent a lot of time on the practice court and stuff with each other over the years. We’re obviously both close towards the end.”

Murray has been open about the fact that it is ‘likely’ to be his final season on tour, and was very reflective about his 12 appearances at Roland Garros in press.

“I did really well here over the years,” claimed Murray. “I think the issue for me is that when you compare it to what Rafa [Nadal] or Novak [Djokovic] achieved in the same time, it obviously is minuscule in comparison.”

The former No.1 continued, “Most players would sign up for the results I’ve had here. I played [in the] final, I think four semis and made the quarters I don’t know how many times. I lost to Novak in five, Stan in five, and twice to Rafa. Obviously no shame in that.

“In a different time maybe the results would have been a bit different. I’m proud of the results that I had here. I had great memories. It was not an easy surface for me but I always showed up and put in some strong performances, considering. It was a good run here over the years.”

Murray achieved his best result at Roland Garros in 2016, reaching the final before losing to Novak Djokovic.

The 37-year-old still has doubles to play in Paris alongside Dan Evans, after they became the first entirely non-French pair to receive a Roland Garros wildcard in 23 years.

Inside the baseline…

Andy Murray has been very open about the fact that he did not have high expectations coming into Roland Garros this year, which is understandable considering he has only just recovered from the ankle injury sustained at the Miami Open. It was a lovely embrace between Murray and Stan Wawrinka at the net, with it being clear how much respect they have for each other after enduring such incredible careers in such an amazing era.

