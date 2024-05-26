Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the French Open!

The second Grand Slam of the season is here, with the next fortnight of action at the French Open set to play a part in the history books.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and many more in Paris:

How can you watch the French Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic is the top seed and defending champion in the men’s draw, but the Serbian has struggled so far in 2024.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not reached a single final this season, and appeared to be struggling with stomach issues in his most recent defeat in Geneva.

There were also concerns about Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s fitness heading into the Paris major, but both have given the all clear before their first round matches.

A lot of the talk this year is surrounding Rafael Nadal, with it potentially being the 14-time champion’s final appearance at Roland Garros.

However, the Spaniard has his work cut out for him after drawing against fourth seed and Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev in the first round.

The men’s field in Roland Garros this year is being labelled as more open than ever, with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune all contending for the title.

There is a much clearer favourite in the women’s draw, with three-time champion Iga Swiatek on a 12-match winning streak heading into the Paris major.

The Pole will face tough competition from fellow top seeds including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina. There are also two former champions returning to Paris in Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova.

You can watch the French Open exclusively on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the United Kingdom and across Europe, Tennis Channel in the USA and Prime Video in France.

For more information on how you can watch the second major of the year in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

