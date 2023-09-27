ATP Rankings (25/9/23): Brit makes breakthrough as Nakashima tumbles

It has been a more eventful week in the ATP rankings, as regular tournaments commenced following Davis Cup action. But, how have things shaken up?

Usually the ATP rankings update every Monday, however due to tournaments in China culminating midweek they have only been updated today.

Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov were the respective champions in Chengdu and Zhuai, but neither have made major moves in terms of their ranking positions.

Despite not moving in the rankings, it has particularly boosted Zverev’s hopes of reaching the ATP Finals in Turin later this year.

Big Movers

Roman Safiullin is the biggest upward mover inside the top 100, moving up 14 ranking spots to a new career-high of No.41, being rewarded for reaching his first ATP final in Chengdu.

It was an ’emotional’ breakthrough for British No.4 Liam Broady, who has broken inside the top 100 for the first time in his career after reaching the final of the Saint-Tropez Challenger.

In an lengthy Instagram post, the 29-year-old thanked his family and friends for all their sacrifices to getting him up to No.93 in the world.

Broady was beaten in the final by Constant Lestienne, who will rise 14 places to move back inside the top 100.

It was a less positive week for the likes of Lorenzo Sonego, Marcos Giron and Brandon Nakashima, who all dropped considerably.

Sonego has dropped 18 ranking spots to ATP No.56, after his points from winning the title in Metz last year have come off.

It is a similar story for Giron, who reached the final in San Diego last year, and is also dropping 18 places to a ranking of No.82.

Nakashima beat Giron in that final and has plummeted 42 places down the rankings to No.123, continuing his poor year after winning the ATP Next-Gen Finals in 2022.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (25/9/2023)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 19 11,795 2 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,535 3 Daniil Medvedev 21 7,280 4 Holger Rune 21 4,710 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 4,615 6 Andrey Rublev 25 4,515 7 Jannik Sinner 22 4,465 8 Taylor Fritz 26 3,955 9 Casper Ruud 24 3,560 10 Alexander Zverev 22 3,280 11 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,690 12 Alex de Minaur 24 2,685 13 Tommy Paul 25 2,660 14 Karen Khachanov 20 2,385 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime 22 2,340 16 Cameron Norrie 24 2,020 17 Hubert Hurkacz 23 1,990 18 Lorenzo Musetti 27 1,970 19 Grigor Dimitrov 23 1,815 20 Ben Shelton 28 1,735

For a full list of rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (25/9/23)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight players from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2023 with the event beginning on the 12th November, meaning that the fight for ranking points is hotter than ever.

Here is how the race to the ATP Finals currently stands:

1. Novak Djokovic – 8945 points (Qualified)

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8175 points (Qualified)

3. Daniil Medvedev – 6590 points (Qualified)

—————————————————–

4. Jannik Sinner – 4365 points

5. Andrey Rublev – 3640 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3570 points

7. Alexander Zverev – 3270 points

8. Holger Rune – 3055 points

—————————————————-

9. Taylor Fritz – 3010 points

10. Casper Ruud – 2625 points

Next week

It is set to be a big week for the top ranked players on the ATP tour, and with eight of the top 10 ranked players competing in a stacked ATP 500 draw in Beijing, you will want to read our preview of the upcoming China Open!

Included in those eight players is the returning Carlos Alcaraz, who will play his first match since losing in the semi-finals of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev, who he could play in the final.

👋🏻 Beijing! Con muchas ganas de volver a jugar! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/r19WPu5bLy — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 26, 2023

Also featured on the ATP calendar this week is the ATP 250 event in Astana, that features top seeds Tallon Griekspoor and Sebastian Baez.

READ MORE: Welcome back! How tennis is making its return to China after four year absence

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

