China Open 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The China Open is gearing up for a return to the tennis calendar, with a stacked draw for the men’s ATP 500 event taking place next week.

Tennis has been absent from China since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but four years later the the ATP tour is making a comeback.

The China Open is gearing up for a return to the tennis calendar, with a stacked draw for the men's ATP 500 event taking place next week.

When is the China Open 2023?

The main draw of the China Open begins on Thursday 28th September with play beginning from 12:30pm local time (5:30am BST).

The tournament will conclude on Wednesday 4th October with both the singles and doubles finals.

Qualifying takes place between Tuesday 26th September and Wednesday 27th September, with the draw for the singles event being conducted on Tuesday 26th September at 2:30pm local time (7:30am BST).

Who is playing the China Open 2023?

As mentioned, the field for the China Open is full of high profile names that include eight of the world’s top 10 ranked players.

Amongst these names is Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is making his first ever appearance at an ATP event in China.

The Spaniard will compete in his first match since losing in the semi-final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev, who is the second seed for the event.

Andy Murray is one of the lower ranked players who have received direct entry into the draw, but is in fact the only former champion in the 2023 event in the Chinese capital.

Here is the full entry list for the China Open, that does not include any wildcards as they have yet to be announced:

Seed Name Seeding Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Carlos Alcaraz 2 1 2 Daniil Medvedev 3 3 3 Holger Rune 4 4 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 7 5 Andrey Rublev 6 8 6 Jannik Sinner 7 6 7 Casper Ruud 9 5 8 Alexander Zverev 10 12 Alex de Minaur 12 13 Tommy Paul 13 14 Felix Auger-Aliassime 14 15 Karen Khachanov 15 11 Cameron Norrie 17 16 Lorenzo Musetti 18 18 Grigor Dimitrov 20 19 Nicolas Jarry 22 25 Jan-Lennard Struff 23 22 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 25 21 Daniel Evans 27 28 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 35 34 Ugo Humbert 36 33 Lorenzo Sonego 38 39 Andy Murray 41 37 Diego Schwartzman 136 114

Where is the China Open held?

The China Open is held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, that was opened for the 2008 Olympic Games.

It holds a total of 47 tennis courts, that includes 12 competition courts and 35 practice courts, headlined by the Diamond Court that has a capacity of 15,000 seats.

Supporting the Diamond Court are the Lotus Court (10,000 seats), the Moon Court (4,000 seats) and the Brad Drewett Court (2,000 seats).

Each of these courts have 12 stands that represent petals of lotus flowers, which was one of the emblems for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

How much prize money is on offer at the China Open 2023?

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finalist Quarter-finalist Round of 16 Round of 32 Men’s singles $679,550 $365,640 $194,860 $99,560 $53,145 $28,345 Men’s doubles* $223,210 $119,050 $60,240 $30,110 $15,590 —

What are the ranking points for the China Open 2023?

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finalist Quarter-finalist Round of 16 Round of 32 Qualified Qualifying Round Two Qualifying Round One Men’s singles 500 300 180 90 45 0 20 10 0 Men’s doubles 500 300 180 90 0 — 45 25 0

Previous winners of the China Open

The men’s tournament in Beijing began back in 1993 as an ATP 250 event, but in 2009 was upgraded to what we now know as an ATP 500 tournament.

Here are all the singles winners since that transition:

2009 Novak Djokovic 2010 Novak Djokovic 2011 Tomas Berdych 2012 Novak Djokovic 2013 Novak Djokovic 2014 Novak Djokovic 2015 Novak Djokovic 2016 Andy Murray 2017 Rafael Nadal 2018 Nikoloz Basilashvili 2019 Dominic Thiem

Interesting facts about the China Open

Most Singles Titles: Novak Djokovic (6)

Most Doubles Titles: Bob and Mike Bryan (3)

Oldest Champion: Rafael Nadal (31)

Youngest Champion: Rafael Nadal (19)

Highest-Ranked Champion: Novak Djokovic (No.1) in 2013-15, Rafael Nadal (No.1) in 2017

Lowest-Ranked Champion: Nikoloz Basilashvili (No.34) in 2018

Most Match Wins: Novak Djokovic (29)

Where to watch the China Open 2023?

The China Open is broadcasted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom or on Tennis TV for anyone living outside the UK.

