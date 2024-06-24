ATP Rankings (24/06/24): New American No.1, Bautista Agut out the top 100

There has been a new American No.1 crowned in the ATP rankings, after the latest week of main tour grass court action at Queen’s and in Halle.

Tommy Paul won the biggest title of his career at the iconic Queen’s Club yesterday, after beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

As a result, Paul has leapfrogged compatriot Taylor Fritz to reach No.12 in the rankings and become US No.1 for the first time in his career.

After achieving this feat, Paul said, “It’s an honour to become the No.1 American, but we [Paul and Fritz] both have big goals and we want to be in the Top 10 [of the] rankings. That’s where both of us want to be.”

At the other ATP 500 event last week in Halle, it was Jannik Sinner who was the victor in his first grass court title win.

It was Sinner’s first tournament as world No.1, with the 22-year-old becoming the first player to achieve this feat since Andy Murray in 2016.

1 – Jannik Sinner is the first player to win their maiden ATP event as #1 since Andy Murray (ATP Finals 2016), and the first player to achieve the feat on grass since the rankings were first published in 1973. New.#TWO24 | @ATPHalle @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/Y37luVQqPv — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 23, 2024

Big Movers

The biggest upward mover this week is former top 10 player David Goffin, who rises 27 places upto No.82 after he won the the Ilkley Challenger title.

There’s a new grass court champion in town ???? Former World No.7 David Goffin secures the first grass court title of his career, defeating Mayot 6-4, 6-2 in the Ilkley final #ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/7kYkyRFPM8 — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 22, 2024

This was the Belgian’s first career title on grass, with the Ilkley Challenger winner usually being awarded a main draw wildcard for Wimbledon.

However, that is not the case this year with Goffin already making a winning start to his qualifying campaign at The Championships.

Rinky Hijikata was another significant riser this week, after qualifying to reach the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club.

The Australian has now climbed 23 places to No.75, as he approaches his previous best career ranking of No.70.

In Halle, Zhizhen Zhang reached his first tour-level grass court semi-final before being beaten by eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Consequently, the 27-year-old has become the highest ranked Chinese man in history at world No.33 and will be seeded at Wimbledon.

Although things are currently very uncertain for Andy Murray, the Brit did make some upward movements after winning his first match at Queen’s Club since 2021 (+14 to No.115).

Some of the other significant upward movers this week include Lorenzo Musetti (+5 to No.25), Marcos Giron (+7 to No.46), Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (+8 to No.59), Matteo Berrettini (+5 to No.60), James Duckworth (+10 to No.78), Max Purcell (+7 to No.94), Camilo Ugo Carabelli (+14 to No.100), Harold Mayot (+12 to No.113), Zachary Svadja (+9 to No.118), Jesper de Jong (+27 to No.119) and Brit Billy Harris (23 to No.139).

Last year, former world No.9 Roberto Bautista Agut reached the semi-finals in Halle.

However, the 36-year-old failed to qualify for the German ATP 500 tournament this year and has now dropped a hefty 39 places down to No.122.

Alexander Bublik was the Halle Open champion last year, but was knocked out in just the second round in his title defence last week.

As a result, the Kazakhstani has fallen six places back outside the top 20 at No.23.

Eubanks downs the defending Champ ????@chris_eubanks96 takes out Bublik 7-6 4-6 6-3 and progresses to his first quarter-final since Atlanta 2023!#TerraWortmannOpen pic.twitter.com/DdGFxB2nX3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2024

Other players to suffer vast drops in the ATP rankings after last week include Cameron Norrie (-5 to No.44), Laslo Djere (-5 to No.52), Thiago Monteiro (-5 to No.84), Arthur Cazaux (-8 to No.98), Alexandre Muller (-25 to No.103), Juncheng Shang (-8 to No.104), Denis Shapovalov (-9 to No.120), Hamad Medjedovic (-7 to No.127) and Diego Schwartzman (-28 to No.185).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (24/06/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action, with Novak Djokovic overtaking Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard could not defend his Queen’s title:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,980 2 Novak Djokovic ↑1 18 8,360 3 Carlos Alcaraz ↓1 17 8,130 4 Alexander Zverev 25 6,905 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,445 6 Andrey Rublev 24 4,420 7 Hubert Hurkacz ↑2 23 4,235 8 Casper Ruud 24 4,025 9 Alex de Minaur ↓2 25 3,830 10 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,750 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 3,745 12 Tommy Paul ↑1 24 3,205 13 Taylor Fritz ↓1 24 3,145 14 Ben Shelton 25 2,545 15 Holger Rune 23 2,370 16 Ugo Humbert 28 2,300 17 Felix Auger-Aliassime ↑1 24 2,075 18 Sebastian Baez ↑1 29 2,030 19 Nicolas Jarry ↑1 23 1,825 20 Sebastian Korda ↑3 26 1,795

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (24/06/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Jannik Sinner has moved even further ahead at the top of the race to Turin, after winning his first grass court title:

1. Jannik Sinner – 5800 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 4585 points

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 3950 points

4. Casper Ruud – 3435 points

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3200 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (↑1) – 2515 points

7. Alex de Minaur (↓1) – 2505 points

8. Andrey Rublev – 2220 points

9. Grigor Dimitrov – 2125 points

10. Hubert Hurkacz (↑1) – 2090 points

Next week

There is one final week of grass court action ahead of the Wimbledon main draw, including qualifying for The Championships itself.

Both main tour grass court events are ATP 250 events in Eastbourne and Mallorca, with American’s Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton as the respective top seeds.

Some of the other featured players are Alexander Bublik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Eastbourne, and Ugo Humbert, Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils in Mallorca.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

