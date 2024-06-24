Andy Murray ‘has made no decision’ despite Wimbledon withdrawal rumours

Andy Murray had reportedly withdrawn from Wimbledon yesterday afternoon, however those reports have now been shut down with Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith claiming that ‘no decision has been made’.

Murray has been struggling with a back problem in recent times, with the Brit being forced to withdraw from his second round match at Queen’s against Jordan Thompson after just five games.

After the match, Murray explained the situation and admitted that he should not have taken to court, “During my pre-match warm-up, I was pretty uncomfortable and then I walked up the stairs to go out on court and didn’t have normal strength in my right leg, not a usual feeling.

“The first two balls I hit in the warm-up, my right leg was so uncoordinated. My leg was not working properly. I wish I hadn’t gone on court to be honest. I didn’t realise until I was walking to go on court. In hindsight I wish I hadn’t gone on there. It was pretty awkward for everyone, nothing I can do.”

It was set to be Murray’s final Wimbledon Championships this year, with the 37-year-old suggesting that he would finish his career at either SW19 or the Paris Olympics.

Murray underwent a minor procedure on his back on Saturday and now faces a race against time for the tournament that he has won on two previous occasions.

It seemed like that decision had been made for him yesterday when the ATP Tour posted on social media to say that Murray had withdrawn from Wimbledon.

That post has since been deleted, with Great Britain Davis Cup captain Smith playing down any rumours, “He [Murray] obviously went through a procedure yesterday and you have to wait and see now. My understanding is no decision has been made and let’s hope for the best for Andy.”

The Wimbledon main draw gets underway next week on Monday 1st July, with Murray having a week to get fit for the final Championships of his career.

Inside the baseline…

It was a very confusing situation yesterday afternoon, with many understandably believing that Andy Murray would never play at Wimbledon again. However, it appears that someone had jumped the gun and all hope is not lost, with it now being reported that Murray is hoping to practice at SW19 this week. Hopefully this all gets cleared up in the coming days and Murray can say one last farewell at the tournament that he has had so much success at.

READ NEXT – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch Wimbledon Qualifying, Eastbourne & much more!

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner