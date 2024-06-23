Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch Wimbledon Qualifying, Eastbourne & much more!

The grass court season heats up next week, with lower ranked hopefuls looking to gain access to the Wimbledon main draw through qualifying, as well as ATP and WTA main tour events in Eastbourne, Bad Homburg and Mallorca.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Taylor Fritz, Emma Raducanu, Karolina Muchova and Dominic Thiem:

How can you watch Wimbledon Qualifying?

Although the main draw of Wimbledon does not get underway until Monday 1st July, The Championships actually begin next week with the qualifying draw taking place in Roehampton.

Some of the big names looking to progress to the men’s singles main draw include former top 10 players David Goffin, who is coming off the back of winning the Ilkley Challenger, Diego Schwartzman, 2022 quarter-finalist Cristian Garin and Surbiton champion Lloyd Harris.

There’s a new grass court champion in town ???? Former World No.7 David Goffin secures the first grass court title of his career, defeating Mayot 6-4, 6-2 in the Ilkley final #ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/7kYkyRFPM8 — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 22, 2024



Former Wimbledon finalist and world No.3 Milos Raonic is also in the qualifying draw, with the Canadian picking up some impressive victories over the likes of Cameron Norrie, Roberto Bautista-Agut and Jordan Thompson during this grass court season.

The women’s qualifying field includes the likes of former quarter-finalist Amanda Anisimova, Ilkley champion Rebecca Marino, Jil Teichmann and Alycia Parks.

You can watch Wimbledon qualifying on BBC iPlayer and the BBC red button in the United Kingdom, or on ESPN+ in the United States of America.

How can you watch ATP/WTA Eastbourne?

Eastbourne sees a joint ATP 250/WTA 500 tournament taking place, which will be the last time that this happens as the women’s event is set to be downgraded to a 250 next year.

Top seeds in the women’s field are Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, defending champion Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko.

It also sees former world No.8 Karolina Muchova return, after a 10-month hiatus following a wrist injury that has seen her out of action since the US Open.

10 months out but finally- see you at the tournaments ????????

???? Eastbourne & Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zqjptdZgs0 — Karolina Muchova (@karomuchova7) June 20, 2024

Emma Raducanu is also continuing her grass court season next week, after receiving a wildcard to play in front of her home crowd.

Two-time Eastbourne champion Taylor Fritz is the top seed in the men’s draw, joined by Tommy Paul, Alexander Bublik and four Argentinian’s (Sebastian Baez, 2023 champion Francisco Cerundolo, Mariano Navone and Tomas Martin Etcheverry) as some of the top seeds.

Jajajaja que locura de semana!! Segundo titulo atp y primero en pasto!! #2

Gracias a todo mi equipo, familia, amigos y todos los que apoyan diariamente!!

Esto siempre sigue ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/v7LFdpEDWP — Francisco Cerúndolo (@FranCerundolo) July 1, 2023

You can watch the Eastbourne International on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and Tennis Channel UK in the United Kingdom, with the ATP tournament also available on Tennis TV worldwide.

To get some final grass court action ahead of Wimbledon in your location, visit either the ATP website here or the WTA website here.

How can you watch WTA Bad Homburg?

There are actually two WTA 500 events taking place this week, with Bad Homburg being upgraded from a 250.

Maria Sakkari is the top seed this year, looking to win her first grass court match of the season after losing in the first round of Berlin.

Last year saw Katerina Siniakova won her first grass court title, and the Czech is returning to defend her title.

She is not the only former champion returning to Bad Homburg, with former No.1 Angelique Kerber also doing so after using a protected ranking to play in her home country.

There is a strong lineup of wildcards used for the tournament this year, with former major winner Caroline Wozniacki and Bianca Andreescu receiving one, alongside former No.2 Paula Badosa and Tatjana Maria.

You can watch every match of the Bad Homburg Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe.

For more information on how you can watch the upgraded grass court event in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Mallorca?

The final main tour event of the week takes place in Mallorca, in what is only the fourth edition of the ATP event.

Last year saw Christopher Eubanks claim his first and only main tour title to date, before going onto achieve his best ever Grand Slam result by reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The American returns as the eighth seed this year, but will face tough competition from the likes of compatriot compatriot Ben Shelton, Ugo Humbert, Adrian Mannarino and Alejandro Tabilo.

Eubanks is the only player in the draw to have previously won the Mallorca title, with Mannarino and Roberto Bautista-Agut returning as former finalists.

Wildcards have been awarded to an all former top 10 lineup of Dominic Thiem, Pablo Carreno-Busta and Fabio Fognini.

Thiem elected not to enter the qualifying draw for Wimbledon this year, and after he did not receive a wildcard will not play the grass major again as he is set to retire later this year.

However, the 2021 US Open champion is set for a blockbuster first round clash in Mallorca against Gael Monfils!

Don’t miss a spectacular Monday! ???? ???? Munar vs Ofner

???? Fognini vs qualifier

???? Monfils vs Thiem Day 4️⃣ of the #MallorcaChampionships has some stunning matches in store. Get your ticket now! ???????? ➡️ https://t.co/000IovHRjd pic.twitter.com/JtlAvDCR4T — Mallorca Championships (@MallorcaChamps) June 22, 2024

You can watch the Mallorca Championships on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch some final grass court action in your country, visit the official ATP website here.

