ATP Rankings (22/04/24): Fucsovics flies as Dan descends

There were three European clay court tournaments on the main calendar this week, with the ATP rankings seeing Marton Fucsovics soar after claiming his first title in six years.

Fucsovics won his maiden ATP title on the Geneva clay back in 2018, but has been unable to back that up despite being in two finals since.

However, the 32-year-old took advantage of the Bucharest tournament returning to the ATP Tour and beat Argentinian Mariano Navone in the final.

The other title winners this week were Casper Ruud in Barcelona and Jan-Lennard Struff in Munich, with both wins historic for very different reasons.

Prior to the final in Barcelona, Ruud was on a seven match winless run in finals above ATP 250 level, but brought that to an end after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Struff had been in three previous ATP Finals including a Masters 1000 final in Madrid last year, with a career-high ranking of world No.21, but had not claimed a title prior to the tournament in Munich.

As a result of beating Taylor Fritz in the final, Struff has won his maiden ATP title at 33-years-old.

Big Movers

The aforementioned Fucsovics is the biggest upward mover in the top 100 this week, climbing 29 places to world No.53 after his triumph in the Romanian capital.

Despite being beaten in the final by Fucsovics, Navone has continued his ascent up the rankings and has jumped a further 11 places to a new career-high of No.41.

Cristian Garin is a former top 20 player, but has fallen outside the top 100 in recent weeks after struggling for form in the hard court season.

However, after reaching back-to-back semi-finals on the clay of Estoril and Munich, Garin has climbed 14 places back inside the top 100 to No.92.

Although Barcelona, Munich and Bucharest were the main events on the tour this week, the Challenger scene has also had an affect on this weeks movements in the ATP rankings.

Argentine Francisco Comesana is the greatest beneficiary of this after winning his fifth Challenger title in Oeiras, Portugal, enabling the 23-year-old to break inside the top 100 for the first time in his career (No.96).

Other significant upward movers this week include Facundo Diaz Acosta (+6 to No.47), Daniel Altmaier (+5 to No.61), Brandon Nakashima (+6 to No.81), Gregoire Barrere (+20 to No.108) and Giovanni Mpetishi Perricard (+38 to No.124).

It was not such an enjoyable week for Dan Evans, who has suffered a significant fall after losing his fourth match in a row.

Evans was a semi-finalist last year in Barcelona, so as a consequence has dropped 20 places to his lowest ranking since 2019 (No.69).

Botic Van de Zandschulp has suffered a similar fate, after being unable to defend many of his runner-up points in Munich.

The Dutchman is now outside the top 100 for the first time in three years, after falling 26 places to No.115.

Some of the other players to have had notable drops this week are Lorenzo Musetti (-5 to No.29), Dusan Lajovic (-6 to No.65), Miomir Kecmanovic (-6 to No.66), Christopher O’Connell (-9 to No.67), Yoshihito Nishioka (-7 to No.78), Thiago Agustin Tirante (-14 to No.104), Dominic Thiem (-5 to No.110) and Denis Shapovalov (-11 to No.132).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (22/04/24)

After being overtaken as US No.1 by Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz has returned to top spot just a week later.

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 17 9,990 2 Jannik Sinner 19 8,660 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,145 4 Daniil Medvedev 19 7,085 5 Alexander Zverev 26 5,425 6 Casper Ruud 24 4,480 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 25 4,030 8 Andrey Rublev 24 3,830 9 Hubert Hurkacz 24 3,675 10 Grigor Dimitrov 22 3,640 11 Alex de Minaur 25 3,470 12 Holger Rune 23 3,245 13 Taylor Fritz ↑2 25 2,560 14 Ugo Humbert ↓1 29 2,535 15 Ben Shelton ↓1 25 2,480 16 Tommy Paul 26 2,350 17 Karen Khachanov 22 2,080 18 Alexander Bublik 28 1,992 19 Sebastian Baez 29 1,955 20 Adrian Mannarino 28 1,875

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (22/04/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

After reaching back-to-back finals in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, respectively, both Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have solidified their positions in the top eight of the race to the ATP Finals in Turin:

1. Jannik Sinner – 4300 points

2. Daniil Medvedev – 2650 points

3. Casper Ruud – 2275 points

4. Alexander Zverev – 1985 points

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 1855 points

6. Alex de Minaur – 1745 points

7. Carlos Alcaraz – 1700 points

8. Grigor Dimitrov – 1565 points

9. Novak Djokovic – 1310 points

10. Hubert Hurkacz – 1260 points

Next week

The coming fortnight is centred around the Madrid Masters, with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz attempting to return to action after withdrawing from the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

After Novak Djokovic withdrew from the event for a second consecutive year, Jannik Sinner has been left as the top seed and will be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev and five-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Although Madrid is taking centre stage over the next couple of weeks, there are also ATP Challenger tournaments taking place in Savannah, Shenzhen, Ostrava, Rome and many other locations across the globe.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

