Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Madrid Open!

The tennis circuit will dominated by one tournament over the next fortnight, with the Madrid Open welcoming both the ATP and WTA Tours.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the action in the Spanish capital:

How can you watch the Madrid Open?

Since 2009, the tournament in Madrid has been held on clay courts and has seen Rafael Nadal lift the title a record five times (one victory came on hard courts in 2008).

Last year was the first time that Nadal had missed the tournament since it has become a clay court event, but the Spaniard is expected to return in 2024.

Nadal has suggested that this may be his final season as a professional tennis player, so it is a must watch to see the great champion potentially have a ‘last hurrah’ at his home Masters 1000 event.

With world No.1 Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the tournament, Jannik Sinner has become the top seed and is expected to be joined by two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

However, there are also doubts over Alcaraz’s participation after the 20-year-old withdrew from both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury.

In the women’s field, the draw is once again led by Iga Swiatek, who is yet to win the Madrid Open title after losing in the final last year.

Aryna Sabalenka beat Swiatek in that final, with the Belarusian claiming her second title at the tournament as a result.

The only other returning champion is Ons Jabeur, with Simona Halep returning her wildcard due to health reasons.

Initial wildcards have been awarded to Madrid-born teenager Martin Landaluce and 2009 finalist Caroline Wozniacki, with more expected to be announced in the near future.

You can watch the Madrid Open on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the joint event in the Spanish capital in your location, visit either the official ATP website here or the official WTA website here.

READ MORE – Madrid Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing & what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner