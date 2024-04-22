Rafael Nadal announced to play ‘special’ Laver Cup for Team Europe in 2024

Rafael Nadal has been announced to partake in the Laver Cup later this year, with the Spaniard set to play for Team Europe for a fourth time.

Nadal has suggested that 2024 is likely to be the final season of his career, and has only recently returned to the tour after struggling with hip and abdominal injuries.

And now the 37-year-old has been revealed as the latest player to join captain Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe in Berlin later this year.

22-Time Grand Slam Champion @RafaelNadal will represent Team Europe at Laver Cup Berlin 2024. Read more: https://t.co/AqsCnUqOAe pic.twitter.com/CvVjVLbsis — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) April 22, 2024

Upon the announcement of his participation at the team event, Nadal spoke about how much this competition has meant to him over the years, including competing alongside rival Roger Federer in his final match.

“I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time,” said Nadal. “At this stage in my career, I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given.

“Teaming up is always an incredible experience and I have always enjoyed it, the competition is different and exciting. I’m looking forward to going to Berlin and helping Team Europe win back the Laver Cup.”

Nadal joins compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev as the initial Team Europe lineup for the Laver Cup this year.

They will take on Team World, who have won the event over the past two years, captained by John McEnroe once again.

McEnroe’s team currently consists of Alex de Minaur, and American’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, with three more names yet to be announced for the event taking place in September in Berlin.

Inside the baseline…

It is an exciting announcement for Rafael Nadal, who has given another indication on his plans for the remainder of the year, revealing that he expects to still be competing following the US Open. With Roger Federer retiring in such emotional fashion at the Laver Cup in London only two years ago, it will be interesting to see whether Nadal is planning another farewell, but is is all just speculation at the moment.

READ NEXT – Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the Madrid Open!

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner