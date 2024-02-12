ATP Rankings (12/02/24): Nagal reaches new Sumit, Wolf left hungry

Three tournaments took place on the main tour this week, resulting in a total of 10 new top 100 career-highs in the most recent update of the ATP rankings.

The ATP 250 events in question took place in Marseille, Dallas and Cordoba, resulting in champions of Ugo Humbert, Tommy Paul and Luciano Darderi, respectively.

As a result of keeping up his 100% record in ATP singles finals (5/5), Humbert has risen three places upto a career best ranking of world No.18 and has also regained his status as French No.1.

Big Movers

It is actually the aforementioned Darderi who is the biggest upward mover of the week, after claiming his maiden ATP title from qualifying on the clay of Cordoba.

The 21-year-old was only playing his third main draw ATP tournament, and as a result has climbed a colossal 60 places upto a career-high of No.76.

Darderi is now one of six Italian’s ranked inside the world’s top 100 and will look to continue his rise in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, this week.

Despite not playing on the main ATP Tour this week, Indian Sumit Nagal has also been able to climb inside the top 100 for the first time in his career.

In February of last year Nagal was ranked outside the top 500, but after winning his fifth ATP Challenger title in Chennai has been able to climb 23 places to a ranking of No.98.

Other significant upward movers this week include Marcos Giron (+15 to No.52), Yoshihito Nishioka (+6 to No.77), Facundo Diaz Acosta (+8 to No.87), James Duckworth (+9 to No.97) and Facundo Bagnis (+69 to No.138).

On the other side of the coin is J.J. Wolf, who has dropped 18 places to No.94 after being unable to defend his semi-final points from Dallas last year.

The American is not the only one to have slid down the rankings this week, with Albert Ramos-Vinolas (-15 to No.99), Federico Coria (-13 to No.106), Quentin Halys (-10 to No.111), Tomas Barrios Vera (-12 to No.120), Liam Broady (-23 to No.121) and Hugo Dellien (-23 to No.136), also doing so.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (12/02/24)

Here are the current top 20 ranked players after this week’s action:

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 19 9,855 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 9,255 3 Daniil Medvedev 21 8,765 4 Jannik Sinner 21 8,070 5 Andrey Rublev 24 5,050 6 Alexander Zverev 27 5,030 7 Holger Rune 23 3,695 8 Hubert Hurkacz 25 3,595 9 Taylor Fritz 25 3,150 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 3,025 11 Alex de Minaur 25 2,970 12 Casper Ruud 23 2,965 13 Grigor Dimitrov 24 2,905 14 Tommy Paul 27 2,255 15 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,065 16 Ben Shelton 28 2,055 17 Karen Khachanov 22 2,010 18 Ugo Humbert 27 1,990 19 Adrian Mannarino 30 1,975 20 Cameron Norrie 25 1,820

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (12/02/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Once again not too much has shifted after this week, however Jannik Sinner will have an opportunity to extend his lead in Rotterdam:

1. Jannik Sinner – 2000 points

2. Daniil Medvedev – 1300 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 1135 points

4. Novak Djokovic – 860 points

5. Andrey Rublev – 650 points

6. Hubert Hurkacz – 650 points

7. Grigor Dimitrov – 515 points

8. Alex de Minaur – 465 points

—————————————————-

9. Taylor Fritz – 445 points

10. Carlos Alcaraz – 400 points

Next week

There are more points on offer this week, headlined by the historic ATP 500 event taking place on the hardcourts of Rotterdam.

This is where Australian Open champion and 2023 runner-up Jannik Sinner will return to action, as he looks to build-on winning his first major title.

Alongside Rotterdam will be two ATP 250 events in Buenos Aires and Delray Beach, featuring the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

