Jannik Sinner reveals ‘dream’ ahead of ATP Tour return

Jannik Sinner is gearing up to play his first tournament since winning the Australian Open this week, and the Italian has revealed his ‘dream’ to reach the summit of the rankings.

Sinner claimed his maiden Grand Slam title last month, coming from two-sets-to-love down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

The 22-year-old was scheduled to return to action in Marseille last week, but elected to postpone his comeback to the ATP 500 indoor hard court event in Rotterdam instead.

When speaking to press in The Netherlands, Sinner was asked about whether becoming world No.1 was a goal of his, “Let’s see. I don’t like to talk about ranking. I just try to be happy on court and improve as a player right?

“That’s the only thing I can control. And then the rest you cannot control the uncontrollable. So I’m happy that I’m [ranked] four at the moment. For sure, my dream is to become number one in the world, and I will work as hard as possible.”

Sinner is currently ranked No.4, which is the joint highest Italian male player in history alongside 1976 Roland Garros winner, Adriano Panatta.

And the Davis Cup champion will only be able gain 200 points in Rotterdam this week, as he is defending runner-up points from his defeat to the aforementioned Medvedev in the final last year.

Sinner will begin his campaign against home favourite Botic Van de Zandschulp, in a rematch of the first round from the Australian Open.

Following his Australian Open success, @janniksin quickly turned his focus to the #abnamroopen. “I took a few days off, but then started practicing again. That was the most important.” Last year’s finalist is this year’s top seed in Rotterdam. pic.twitter.com/IBkrzrp13L — ABN AMRO Open (@abnamroopen) February 12, 2024

Inside the baseline…

All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam this week, with their almost being an expectation that the Italian will continue his momentum on from the Australian Open. It will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old deals with this expectation, especially with a tricky opening match against someone who the crowd will be behind. In terms of his dream to become world No.1 one day, it seems a genuine possibility in the next few years if he continues in the same form that this dream could become true.

