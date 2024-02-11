Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch WTA Doha, ATP Rotterdam and more!

It is set to be another enthralling week on the tennis tour, with the first WTA 1000 event of the year taking place in Doha, and both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to play their first matches since the Australian Open.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the action this week:

How can you watch WTA Doha?

The first WTA 1000 event of the year is already underway in the Middle East, as seven of the top 10 players feature including two-time defending champion and world No.1, Iga Swiatek, as well as Coco Gauff and Abu Dhabi winner Elena Rybakina.

Yessss???????????????????? Congratulations on your well-deserved achievements @JLPegula

Huge respect ???????? pic.twitter.com/N1JQoqWjtj — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) February 18, 2023

There are three other former champions in the draw in the forms of Victoria Azarenka, Karolina Pliskova and Elise Mertens.

Wildcards have been given to 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Paula Badosa, Anna Kalinskaya and Zeynep Sonmez (already out), as they look to compete for big ranking point offerings in the Qatari capital.

Naomi Osaka is also present in Doha, as she bids to return to form following giving birth to her daughter, but faces a tough opening round match in Caroline Garcia, who beat the former No.1 at the Australian Open.

You can watch the Qatar Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the WTA 1000 tournament in your location, visit the official website here.

How can you watch ATP Rotterdam?

The biggest tournament on the ATP Tour this week is on the indoor hardcourts of Rotterdam, featuring Australian Open champion and 2023 runner-up Jannik Sinner as the top seed.

Our top seed and reigning Australian Open champion has arrived! ???????? Welcome back Jannik! ????✨ #abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/kyd69QG8hd — ABN AMRO Open (@abnamroopen) February 9, 2024

Sinner lost out in a three set battle to Daniil Medvedev in the final last year, but will be hoping to go one better next week in the Italian’s first tournament since his maiden Grand Slam triumph.

Rotterdam has seen many legendary champions over the years, with the ATP 500 tournament producing a winner’s circle including Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, to name a few.

Looking to join this list alongside Sinner are Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur, with Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gael Monfils also hoping to be victorious in The Netherlands once again.

You can watch the action in Rotterdam on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the illustrious tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch ATP Buenos Aires?

Carlos Alcaraz is bidding to defend his crown in the Argentinian capital next week, in the Spaniard’s first tournament since his uncharacteristic Australian Open quarter-final defeat.

The Wimbledon champion beat British No.1 Cameron Norrie in the final last year, who is also returning in a ploy for revenge over the 20-year-old.

Diego Schwartzman is the only other former champion in the draw, with the home favourite requiring a wildcard after slipping to No.117 in the world rankings.

You can watch centre court action in Buenos Aires on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the South American clay court swing in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch ATP Delray Beach?

The final tournament of the week comes on the outdoor hard courts of Delray Beach, Florida, with all top three seeds American in the forms of defending champion Taylor Fritz, 2018 winner Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

Fritz and Tiafoe are currently the only former champions in the main draw, but could be joined by 2019 winner Radu Albot, if the Moldovan is able to win his final qualifying match later today.

Wildcards have been given to an all-American lineup of Aleksandar Kovacevic, Patrick Kypson and Emilio Nava.

You can watch centre court matches in Delray Beach on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the American hard court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

