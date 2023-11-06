ATP Rankings (06/11/23): Djokovic moves closer to year-end No.1, Shapovalov out the top 100

The final Masters 1000 tournament of the year has shaken up the ATP rankings, with Novak Djokovic moving within touching distance of becoming year-end No.1 once again and the full lineup for the ATP Finals has been confirmed.

Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to win a record seventh Paris Masters crown, which is the 40th Masters 1000 title of his career.

This extends the Serb’s lead over No.2 Carlos Alcaraz, who lost his first match in the French capital, to 2,990 points with only the ATP Finals remaining.

As a result, defending champion Djokovic only needs to win one round-robin match in Turin to confirm his status as the year-end No.1 for a record eighth time.

Big Movers

Dominic Thiem is one of the biggest upward movers this week, with the 2020 US Open champion bouncing straight back inside the top 100.

The Austrian managed to move up a total of 13 ranking places to No.95, after qualifying for the Paris Masters and winning his first round main draw match against fellow major winner Stan Wawrinka.

There was also some British success this week, as Jack Draper won the fifth ATP Challenger title of his career in Bergamo, Italy, beating former top 10 player David Goffin in the final.

As a result, the British No.4 has continued his rise back up the rankings, moving up nine places to No.82 in the world.

What a comeback, @jackdraper0 👏 The Brit defeats Goffin 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 in Bergamo to win his fifth career Challenger title!#ATPChallenger | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/vpdgJhjBJW — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 5, 2023

Other significant upward movers in the top 100 this week were Roman Safiullin (+6 to No.39), Marton Fucsovics (+5 to No.47), Botic van de Zandschulp (+9 to No.51), Roberto Bautista Agut (+6 to No.60), Rinky Hijikata (+8 to No.72), Taro Daniel (+11 to No.86) and Maximilian Marterer (+8 to No.97).

There were also some significant downward movers this week, with former top 10 player and Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov continuing his fall down the rankings.

Shapovalov is currently recovering from a knee injury, and as a consequence has now fallen outside the top 100 for the first time since 2017, when he was only 18.

The Canadian is not the only significant downward mover this week, with Lorenzo Musetti (-5 to No.27), Christopher O’Connell (-8 to No.66), Richard Gasquet (-9 to No.77), Yosuke Watanuki (-7 to No.79) and Federico Coria (-10 to No.88) also declining.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (06/11/23)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 11,445 2 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,455 3 Daniil Medvedev 22 7,200 4 Jannik Sinner 22 5,490 5 Andrey Rublev 25 5,205 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,435 7 Casper Ruud 25 3,625 8 Alexander Zverev 26 3,585 9 Taylor Fritz 27 3,500 10 Holger Rune 22 3,460 11 Hubert Hurkacz 23 3,245 12 Alex de Minaur 25 2,740 13 Tommy Paul 26 2,665 14 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,570 15 Karen Khachanov 21 2,475 16 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,310 17 Ben Shelton 28 2,285 18 Cameron Norrie 25 1,940 19 Nicolas Jarry 22 1,810 20 Francisco Cerundolo 26 1,760

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (30/10/23)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2023 with the event beginning on the 12th November, and the singles lineup is now officially complete for the year-end tournament:

1. Novak Djokovic – 9945 points (Qualified)

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8455 points (Qualified)

3. Daniil Medvedev – 7200 points (Qualified)

4. Jannik Sinner – 5490 points (Qualified)

5. Andrey Rublev – 4805 points (Qualified)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 4235 points (Qualified)

7. Alexander Zverev – 3585 points (Qualified)

8. Holger Rune – 3460 points (Qualified)

First Alternate. Hubert Hurkacz – 3245 points

READ MORE: ATP Finals line-up confirmed as stars compete for record prize money

Next week

The final two traditional events on the main tour take place this week, with ATP 250 tournaments hosted in Metz and Sofia.

Due to the ATP Finals lineup now being complete, there have been many withdrawals from both events, however a strong field still remains.

Top seeds in Sofia are the aforementioned Musetti and Adrian Mannarino, with defending champion Marc-Andrea Huesler coming through qualifying.

In Metz, world No.12 Alex de Minaur is the highest ranked player, with Lorenzo Sonego looking to defend his title at the French indoor hard court event.

So great to see @domithiem back on courts in Metz 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yrS10KDR2f — Moselle Open (@MoselleOpen) November 6, 2023

READ NEXT – Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup, Moselle Open and more!

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner