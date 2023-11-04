ATP Finals line-up confirmed as stars compete for record prize money

The singles line-up for the ATP Finals has now been confirmed with Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune claiming the final two spots.

They will join Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be competing in the competition for the first time.

It means that half of the line-up will be former winners, with Djokovic chasing a record seventh title, Zverev a third and Medvedev and Tsitsipas a second.

The line-up could still be impacted by injury, though, and the list of alternates should that happen is still to be decided.

After the line-up was confirmed, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: “Congratulations to all the players that have qualified for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

“It’s a reflection of a truly impressive season. This is a unique tournament, featuring only the best of the best, with so much on the line for players. The stage is now set for an incredible final showdown in Turin.”

🧘🏻‍♂️ Novak Djokovic

🚀 Carlos Alcaraz

🪄 Daniil Medvedev

🥕 Jannik Sinner

🫶 Andrey Rublev

💪 Stefanos Tsitsipas

🍻 Alexander Zverev

🛡️ Holger Rune The 2023 #NittoATPFinals line-up is locked in! Who will win it all? pic.twitter.com/h7RTg2YUL4 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 4, 2023

The doubles line-up is also now complete and looking incredibly strong. The eight pairs to compete at the Pala Alpitour in Turin are:

Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek

Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski

Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden

Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury

Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler

There are a couple of key sub-plots to look out for at this year’s ATP Finals as well.

Novak Djokovic chasing double history

As mentioned, Djokovic could achieve history by winning a seventh ATP Finals title this year. That would put him ahead of Roger Federer, with whom he currently shares top spot.

He is also in pole position to be world number one for a record extending eighth-time, and should be achieve it he will become the first player in history to reach the milestone of topping the rankings for 400 weeks.

Biggest prize money in ATP Finals history

The players at the ATP Finals will be competing for the biggest prize money pot in the tournament’s history.

A staggering $15million will be on offer and shared between all those who compete.

Should the singles champion win the ATP Finals without losing a match, not only will they be awarded 1500 ranking points, but also more than $4.8m in prize money – the biggest for any individual player in tennis history.

