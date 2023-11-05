Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup, Moselle Open and more!

There are three intriguing events on the tennis calendar next week, with a new world champion set to be crowned at the Billie Jean King Cup, as well as two ATP tournaments.

And here is how you can watch the likes of Elena Rybakina, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka:

How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup?

The Billie Jean King Cup returns next week, as 12 nations battle to become world champions in the Spanish city of Seville.

Top seeds and defending champions Switzerland are vowing to defend their title, and despite No.1 player Belinda Bencic recently announcing her pregnancy, she has still travelled with as part of the team.

Threats to the Swiss crown include Czech Republic and the United States of America, who will battle against each other in the ‘group of death’.

Which Group is the toughest!? 👀 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, Seville 7-12 November 🔒#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/hwlZ47k7sP — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) May 24, 2023

With Great Britain not qualifying for the finals, the event is not being broadcast on terrestrial TV in the United Kingdom. You can watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by subscribing to the Tennis Channel International.

However, if you don’t want to do that you can watch Great Britain’s qualifier tie against Sweden, that takes place between 11th-12th September, on either BBC iplayer or the BBC Sport website.

For more information on how you can watch the Billie Jean King Cup, click here.

READ MORE – Billie Jean King Cup Finals Guide: How does the ‘Tennis World Cup’ work?

How to watch the Moselle Open (ATP 250)?

The indoor hard court tournament in Metz returns for its 20th edition, with players searching for precious points in the latter stages of the season.

Following the ATP Finals lineup being confirmed, there have been many withdrawals from the event, but there are still some top names left in the draw.

The highest ranked player remaining is world No.13 Alex de Minaur, who is joined by Karen Khachanov, defending champion Lorenzo Sonego, and Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka.

You can watch the Moselle Open exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

How to watch the Sofia Open (ATP 250)?

The Sofia Open has been reinstated as a last-minute substitute for the cancelled ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Top seeds are Lorenzo Musetti and Adrian Mannarino, with there also being British interest in the form of Jack Draper.

Defending champion Marc-Andrea Huesler has returned to the Bulgarian capital, but the world No.173 will have to come through qualifying if he is to be victorious again.

You can watch the Sofia Open exclusively on Tennis TV, for more information click here to visit the ATP website.

READ NEXT: ATP Finals line-up confirmed as stars compete for record prize money

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner