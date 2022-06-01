Alexander Zverev victory over Carlos Alcaraz is potentially pivotal personal Slam first

Alexander Zverev defeating Carlos Alcaraz was the first time ever that the world number three has beaten a top 10 player at a Slam.

The 25-year-old was previously 0-11 against top 10 opposition on the four grandest stages in tennis.

But he downed world number six Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) to end that drought.

Now could be the chance for Zverev to kick on and win his maiden Major crown, with the German himself believing that time is now.

He said: “i’m at the stage [of my career] where I’m supposed to win.”

That top 10 hurdle has proved pertinent for men’s singles Slam champions of the 21st century.

The last time a man won a Major singles title without defeating a player in the top 10 was nearly five years ago, when Nadal won the 2017 US Open.

That year, the Spaniard’s highest ranked opponent was semi-finalist and then world number 28 Juan Martin del Potro.

In the 16 Slams since New York in 2017, the winner of the event has had to defeat at least one top 10 pro.

🎥 Tonight’s match has all the makings of a classic, but a four set win for @AlexZverev this afternoon was pretty 🔥 as well:#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QmUdQDNhGy — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2022

On another personal note for Zverev, he has now secured back-to-back Roland Garros semi-finals, reaching the last four of a Major for a fifth time overall.

He previously reached the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open, the Roland Garros 2021, the 2021 US Open as well as going all the way to the final of the 2020 US Open.

Finally, should Zverev in fact go all the way to lift the title at Roland Garros, he would leapfrog past Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic to become the new world number one.

