‘I’m supposed to win’ – Alexander Zverev believes his time is now after he defeats Carlos Alcaraz

Share: 1 Share







Alexander Zverev thinks it is his time to start winning majors now as he moved into the French Open semi-finals.

The closest Zverev has been to winning a Grand Slam tournament was the 2020 US Open, in which he lost in a the final to Dominic Thiem.

He will get another chance to make a final on Friday, though after he beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the last eight at Roland Garros.

Zverev, though, says he should be used to playing matches at that level at this stage of his career and it’s time he started winning majors too.

“At the end of the day, I’m not 20 or 21 years old anymore,” Zverev said. “I’m 25. I am at the stage where I want to win, I’m at the stage where I’m supposed to win, as well.

“We still have the best players in the world playing with Novak [Djokovic], Rafa [Nadal], and Roger [Federer] is coming back. Then you have the new generation, but I think our generation is very strong as well.

“We have [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, [Daniil] Medvedev who is a US Open champion. I won big events like the Olympics, as well.”

The win over Carlos Alcaraz was the first time Alexander Zverev had beaten a top ten player in a major, and he reserved some special praise for the youngster.

“I think Carlos is one of the best players in the world right now,” he said.

“It seems quite impossible to beat him. But I knew that I had to play my absolute best from the first point on.

“Letting him go ahead in the match, letting him get the confidence was going to be a very difficult thing for me to come back from.

“In the end I’m happy that I won in four sets and didn’t have to go to a fifth set.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner