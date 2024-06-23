Novak Djokovic reported to be heading to Wimbledon on Monday

Novak Djokovic will reportedly travel to Wimbledon on Monday, but the Serbian is still unsure as to whether he will play the grass court major.

Djokovic last played a competitive match at Roland Garros, fighting back to beat Francisco Cerundolo in an over four-and-a-half hour match.

However, in this fourth round victory, Djokovic tore the medial meniscus in his right knee and was forced to withdraw from his subsequent quarter-final with Casper Ruud.

On 5th June, Djokovic underwent surgery on his right knee and now faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon.

… as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans. I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo ???????? — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 6, 2024

The 24-time major winner has uploaded videos of him returning to the practice court on social media, and now it has been reported by the BBC that Djokovic will head to London next week.

Despite Djokovic returning to the venue where he has been champion on seven previous occasions, the BBC have suggested that the Serbian still does not know whether he will play the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

The Wimbledon main draw gets underway on Monday 1st July, with Djokovic set to be the second seed if he decides to play the tournament.

Inside the baseline…

Although Novak Djokovic’s recovery does seem very quick, Taylor Fritz explained earlier this week more details about the surgery having undergone it himself and suggested that it would be possible for the Serbian to play Wimbledon. With the Olympics such a big goal for Djokovic this year, he will not want to risk any sort of setback ahead of the Paris Games and would likely only play Wimbledon if he felt ready.

