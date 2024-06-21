Eastbourne International 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

There is one week of grass court events before Wimbledon, with the Eastbourne International set to host some of the top ATP and WTA stars once again.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information you need to know about the joint event:

When is the Eastbourne International 2024?

The main draw of the Eastbourne International gets underway on Monday 24th June, with the tournament coming to a close on Saturday 29th June featuring both singles finals.

Play on most days will get underway at 11am BST, with qualifying taking place over the coming weekend (22nd and 23rd June).

Where is the Eastbourne International held?

Once again, the Eastbourne tournament will take place at Devonshire Park, that was founded in 1894, which holds a total of 12 grass courts.

The complex is headlined by Centre Court, that can hold upto 8,000 spectators.

Who is playing at the Eastbourne International 2024?

The women’s event holds the stronger field as a WTA 500 event, with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina as the top seed.

However, there are currently doubts over Rybakina’s participation after she retired from her quarter-final match in Berlin with illness.

Victoria Azarenka advances to the Berlin semifinals after Elena Rybakina is forced to retire due to abdominal pain. Final score: 3-1, RET.#ecotransLadiesOpen — wta (@WTA) June 21, 2024

Other top seeds include Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Danielle Collins and defending champion Madison Keys.

Last year, Keys won her second title in Eastbourne and is aiming for a third in 2024.

The only other former champion returning to Devonshire is Jelena Ostapenko, with the Latvian looking to bounce back from her first round defeat in Birmingham.

Eastbourne also sees the return of Karolina Muchova, with the former top 10 player competing in her first tournament since the 2023 US Open after struggling with a wrist injury.

10 months out but finally- see you at the tournaments ????????

???? Eastbourne & Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zqjptdZgs0 — Karolina Muchova (@karomuchova7) June 20, 2024

Wildcards have been awarded to Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka, as well as other Brits including Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki and Amarni Banks.

The ATP 250 field sees former two-time champion Taylor Fritz as the top seed, joined by compatriot Tommy Paul, as well as Alexander Bublik and Sebastian Baez as the top four seeds, who all receive automatic byes to the second round.

Last year the title was won by Francisco Cerundolo, with the Argentine returning to defend his title.

Argentina actually dominates the seeds in the men’s singles draw in Eastbourne, with four of the top eight seeds from the South American nation (Baez, Cerundolo, Mariano Navone and Tomas Martin Etcheverry).

Men’s wildcards have been offered to an entirely British lineup of Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady, Billy Harris and Jacob Fearnley.

???? #RothesayInternational wild cards Read more as Brits are confirmed to play in Eastbourne ⤵️ — LTA (@the_LTA) June 21, 2024

How many ranking points are on offer at the Eastbourne International 2024?

Here are the differing ranking points on offer for the WTA 500/ATP 250 events in Eastbourne next week:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q2 Q1 Men’s Singles 250 165 100 50 25 0 13 7 0 Women’s Singles 500 325 195 108 60 1 25 13 1 Men’s Doubles 250 150 90 45 0 – – – – Women’s Doubles 500 325 195 108 1 – – – –

What is the prize money for the Eastbourne International 2024?

The total prize money on offer for the ATP event is €740,160 (approximately £624,695). Unfortunately there is no information currently available for the WTA 500 tournament.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money on offer for the men’s tournament:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q2 Q1 Men’s Singles £95,063 £55,456 £32,610 £18,894 £10,971 £6,706 £3,353 £1,829 Men’s Doubles £33,033 £17,678 £10,364 £5,794 £3,412 – – –

Previous winners of the Eastbourne International

Last year, Madison Keys beat Daria Kasatkina, 6-2 7-6(13), to win her second Eastbourne title and first since 2014.

Francisco Cerundolo was the surprise winner of the ATP event, becoming the first Argentine title winner on grass since 1995 after beating Tommy Paul in the final.

Jajajaja que locura de semana!! Segundo titulo atp y primero en pasto!! #2

Gracias a todo mi equipo, familia, amigos y todos los que apoyan diariamente!!

Esto siempre sigue ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/v7LFdpEDWP — Francisco Cerúndolo (@FranCerundolo) July 1, 2023

The men’s doubles event has been dominated by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic since 2021, but they will not be winning a fourth consecutive title together after ending their partnership.

Here are all of the past 10 champions at the Eastbourne International:

Year Men’s Singles Champion Women’s Singles Champion Men’s Doubles Champions Women’s Doubles Champions 2013 Feliciano Lopez Elena Vesnina Alexander Peya & Bruno Soares Nadia Petrova & Katarina Srebotnik (2) 2014 Feliciano Lopez (2) Madison Keys Treat Huey & Dominic Inglot Chan Hao-ching & Latisha Chan 2015 Not Held Belinda Bencic Not Held Caroline Garcia & Katarina Srebotnik (3) 2016 Not Held Dominika Cibulkova Not Held Darija Jurak & Anastasia Rodionova 2017 Novak Djokovic Karolina Pliskova Bob Bryan & Mike Bryan Latisha Chan (2) & Martina Hingis (2) 2018 Mischa Zverev Caroline Wozniacki (2) Luke Bambridge & Jonny O’Mara Gabriela Dabrowski & Xu Yifan 2019 Taylor Fritz Karolina Pliskova (2) Juan Sebastian Cabal & Robert Farah Chan Hao-ching (2) & Latisha Chan (3) 2020 Not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic – – – 2021 Alex de Minaur Jelena Ostapenko Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara 2022 Taylor Fritz (2) Petra Kvitova Nikola Mektic (2) & Mate Pavic (2) Aleksandra Krunic & Magda Linette 2023 Francisco Cerundolo Madison Keys (2) Nikola Mektic (3) & Mate Pavic (3) Desire Krawczyk & Demi Schuurs

How can you watch the Eastbourne International 2024?

You can watch the Eastbourne International on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and Tennis Channel UK in the United Kingdom, with the ATP tournament also available on Tennis TV worldwide.

To get some final grass court action ahead of Wimbledon in your location, visit either the ATP website here or the WTA website here.

