Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Japan Open, Jasmin Open and more!

It is set to be an action packed week on both the ATP and WTA Tours with a total of six tournaments taking place, featuring the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and the son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg! And we, at Tennishead, have got all the information for you to be able to watch the Tennis on TV next week.

How to watch the Japan Open (ATP 500)?

The Japan Open is the standout tournament taking place on the ATP Tour next week, with 11 of the top 20 players all competing in Tokyo.

Leading the field is top seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz, closely followed by the likes of Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

Many of those featuring in this draw will still be hoping to reach the ATP Finals, with less than a month until the year-end tournament begins in Turin.

You can watch the Japan Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

How to watch the Jasmin Open (WTA 250)?

The Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia, returns to the WTA Tour after a successful debut appearance last year that saw Elise Mertens take home the title.

Mertens will return to defend her title as the second seed this year, however home favourite Ons Jabeur will not be present after withdrawing from the event due to a knee injury.

The world No.7 was scheduled to compete in both the singles and doubles tournaments, with the Tunisian set to play alongside Venus Williams.

However, both Jabeur and Williams have now withdrawn leaving a slightly depleted field at the event in North Africa.

Jasmin open 2023 main draw is here #jasminopen pic.twitter.com/OfUJTPqsBE — Jasmin Open Monastir (@Jasmin_open) October 14, 2023

You can watch the Jasmin Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

How to watch the European Open (ATP 250)?

The European Open in Antwerp is headlined by top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will be looking to win back-to-back matches for the first time since August.

The only former champion in the draw is 37-year-old Richard Gasquet, who won the inaugural European Open back in 2016.

You can watch the European Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

How to watch the Transylvania Open (WTA 250)?

The Transylvania Open is another tournament hosted in the final week of events on the WTA Tour, prior to the WTA Elite Finals in Zhuhai and the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Leading the field in Cluj-Napoca is Sorana Cirstea, who is one of six Romanian’s looking to claim victory in their home country.

You can watch the Transylvania Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

How to watch the Nordic Open (ATP 250)?

The 54th Nordic Open in Stockholm, Sweden, is also set to take place next week with defending champion Holger Rune as the top seed.

The moment Holger Rune became only the second teenager (after Alcaraz) to win multiple ATP Tour titles in 2022! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RO16ATtTJg — BNP Paribas Nordic Open (@sthlm_open) October 23, 2022

Also in the draw is the son of former No.1 and 1980 Nordic Open champion Bjorn Borg, with 20-year-old Leo Borg receiving a third consecutive wildcard for his home tournament.

You can watch the Nordic Open exclusively on Tennis TV. For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

How to watch the Jiangxi Open (WTA 250)?

The final tournament of the week is the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang, China, with the tournament making its return for the first time since 2019.

The top seed in Nanchang is world No.20 Beatriz Haddad Maia, followed by Magda Linette, Marie Bouzkova and Chinese hopeful Wang Xinyu.

You can watch the Jiangxi Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

