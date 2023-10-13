Japan Open 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The Japan Open is the longest-running ATP tournament in Asia, and this year the prestigious event will feature 11 of the world’s top 20 players when it begins next week.

And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know about the ATP 500 event in Tokyo:

When is the Japan Open 2023?

The main draw of the Japan Open will begin on Monday 16th October, with the tournament concluding with both the singles and doubles finals taking place on Sunday 22nd October.

Qualifying will be conducted over the coming weekend before the main event begins on Monday.

Who is playing in the Japan Open?

The Japan Open consists of a 32-man draw that features 11 of the top 20 ranked players, with world No.8 and defending champion Taylor Fritz as the top seed.

Fritz is the only former champion in the Japanese capital, and is joined by fellow top 10 players Casper Ruud and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev.

With the race to the ATP Finals hotting up, Fritz, Ruud, Zverev and others will all be scrapping for precious ranking points in the latter stages of the 2023 season.

Wildcards have been awarded exclusively to Japanese players, with Yosuke Watanuki, Sho Shimabukuro and Shintaro Mochizuki receiving direct entry into the main draw.

Here is the full direct entry list to the Japan Open:

Seed Name Seeding Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Taylor Fritz 8 8 2 Casper Ruud 9 9 3 Alexander Zverev 10 10 4 Alex de Minaur 11 12 5 Tommy Paul 12 13 6 Frances Tiafoe 13 11 7 Karen Khachanov 14 15 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime 15 14 Cameron Norrie 16 17 Hubert Hurkacz 17 16 Ben Shelton 20 19 Francisco Cerundolo 21 21 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 35 Mackenzie McDonald 38 39 Max Purcell 41 43 Alexei Popyrin 43 45 Daniel Altmaier 47 49 Yoshihito Nishioka 48 46 Sebastian Ofner 49 59 Aslan Karatsev 52 63 Aleksandar Vukic 54 50 Christopher O’Connell 58 53 Zhizhen Zhang 60 60 Jordan Thompson 62 56 (WC) Yosuke Watanuki 79 Diego Schwartzman 130 136 (WC) Sho Shimabukuro 135 (WC) Shintaro Mochizuki 201

Where is the Japan Open held?

The Japan Open is held at the Ariake Tennis Forest Park, with the tennis complex holding a total of 48 courts and actually hosted the recent Tokyo Olympic Games.

This complex’s main court named the Ariake Coliseum holds a maximum of 10,000 spectators, and is one of the only tennis venues to have a retractable roof.

How much prize money is on offer at the Japan Open 2023?

Total prize pot (for both singles and doubles): $2,013,940

Singles Prize Money Distribution:

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finalist Quarter-finalist Round of 16 Round of 32 Singles $376,620 $202,640 $108,000 $55,170 $29,455 $15,710

What are the ranking points for the Japan Open 2023?



Event Winner Finalist Semi-finalist Quarter-finalist Round of 16 Round of 32 Qualified Qualifying Round Two Qualifying Round One Singles 500 300 180 90 45 0 20 10 0 Doubles 500 300 180 90 0 — 45 25 0

Previous winners of the Japan Open

Last year’s singles final at the Japan Open saw Fritz beat his compatriot Frances Tiafoe, to win the fourth of what is now six ATP titles.

Here are the last 10 singles and doubles winners of the 51-year-old tournament:

2011 Andy Murray Andy and Jamie Murray 2012 Kei Nishikori Alexander Peya and Bruno Soares 2013 Juan Martin del Potro Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 2014 Kei Nishikori (2) Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Michal Przysiezny 2015 Stan Wawrinka Raven Klaasen and Marcelo Melo 2016 Nick Kyrgios Marcel Granollers and Marcin Matkowski 2017 David Goffin Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama 2018 Daniil Medvedev Ben McLachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff 2019 Novak Djokovic Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 2022 Taylor Fritz Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo

Where can you watch the Japan Open 2023?

You can watch the Japan Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Tennis TV worldwide.

