Japan Open 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?
The Japan Open is the longest-running ATP tournament in Asia, and this year the prestigious event will feature 11 of the world’s top 20 players when it begins next week.
And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know about the ATP 500 event in Tokyo:
When is the Japan Open 2023?
The main draw of the Japan Open will begin on Monday 16th October, with the tournament concluding with both the singles and doubles finals taking place on Sunday 22nd October.
Qualifying will be conducted over the coming weekend before the main event begins on Monday.
Who is playing in the Japan Open?
The Japan Open consists of a 32-man draw that features 11 of the top 20 ranked players, with world No.8 and defending champion Taylor Fritz as the top seed.
Fritz is the only former champion in the Japanese capital, and is joined by fellow top 10 players Casper Ruud and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev.
With the race to the ATP Finals hotting up, Fritz, Ruud, Zverev and others will all be scrapping for precious ranking points in the latter stages of the 2023 season.
Wildcards have been awarded exclusively to Japanese players, with Yosuke Watanuki, Sho Shimabukuro and Shintaro Mochizuki receiving direct entry into the main draw.
Here is the full direct entry list to the Japan Open:
|Seed
|Name
|Seeding Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Taylor Fritz
|8
|8
|2
|Casper Ruud
|9
|9
|3
|Alexander Zverev
|10
|10
|4
|Alex de Minaur
|11
|12
|5
|Tommy Paul
|12
|13
|6
|Frances Tiafoe
|13
|11
|7
|Karen Khachanov
|14
|15
|8
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|15
|14
|Cameron Norrie
|16
|17
|Hubert Hurkacz
|17
|16
|Ben Shelton
|20
|19
|Francisco Cerundolo
|21
|21
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|31
|35
|Mackenzie McDonald
|38
|39
|Max Purcell
|41
|43
|Alexei Popyrin
|43
|45
|Daniel Altmaier
|47
|49
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|48
|46
|Sebastian Ofner
|49
|59
|Aslan Karatsev
|52
|63
|Aleksandar Vukic
|54
|50
|Christopher O’Connell
|58
|53
|Zhizhen Zhang
|60
|60
|Jordan Thompson
|62
|56
|(WC) Yosuke Watanuki
|79
|Diego Schwartzman
|130
|136
|(WC) Sho Shimabukuro
|135
|(WC) Shintaro Mochizuki
|201
Where is the Japan Open held?
The Japan Open is held at the Ariake Tennis Forest Park, with the tennis complex holding a total of 48 courts and actually hosted the recent Tokyo Olympic Games.
This complex’s main court named the Ariake Coliseum holds a maximum of 10,000 spectators, and is one of the only tennis venues to have a retractable roof.
How much prize money is on offer at the Japan Open 2023?
Total prize pot (for both singles and doubles): $2,013,940
Singles Prize Money Distribution:
|Event
|Winner
|Finalist
|Semi-finalist
|Quarter-finalist
|Round of 16
|Round of 32
|Singles
|$376,620
|$202,640
|$108,000
|$55,170
|$29,455
|$15,710
What are the ranking points for the Japan Open 2023?
|Event
|Winner
|Finalist
|Semi-finalist
|Quarter-finalist
|Round of 16
|Round of 32
|Qualified
|Qualifying Round Two
|Qualifying Round One
|Singles
|500
|300
|180
|90
|45
|0
|20
|10
|0
|Doubles
|500
|300
|180
|90
|0
|—
|45
|25
|0
Previous winners of the Japan Open
Last year’s singles final at the Japan Open saw Fritz beat his compatriot Frances Tiafoe, to win the fourth of what is now six ATP titles.
Here are the last 10 singles and doubles winners of the 51-year-old tournament:
|2011
|Andy Murray
|Andy and Jamie Murray
|2012
|Kei Nishikori
|Alexander Peya and Bruno Soares
|2013
|Juan Martin del Potro
|Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin
|2014
|Kei Nishikori (2)
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Michal Przysiezny
|2015
|Stan Wawrinka
|Raven Klaasen and Marcelo Melo
|2016
|Nick Kyrgios
|Marcel Granollers and Marcin Matkowski
|2017
|David Goffin
|Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama
|2018
|Daniil Medvedev
|Ben McLachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff
|2019
|Novak Djokovic
|Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin
|2022
|Taylor Fritz
|Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo
Where can you watch the Japan Open 2023?
You can watch the Japan Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Tennis TV worldwide.
