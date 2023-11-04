Billie Jean King Cup Finals Guide: How does the ‘Tennis World Cup’ work?

Although the 2023 WTA season is coming to a close, there is still plenty more tennis to be played and a new world champion to be crowned at the Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup) Finals.

And we, at Tennishead, have got all the information you need ahead of the ‘Tennis World Cup’:

What is the Billie Jean King Cup?

The Billie Jean King Cup was founded as the Federation Cup back in 1963, to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

It changed its name in 1995 to the Fed Cup, and was altered once again in 2020 to honour the legendary former No.1 Billie Jean King.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2021: Prague

2022: Glasgow November 8-13, 2022 Can’t wait! See you there. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/8m2WwyXXL7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) October 14, 2022

The BJK Cup is labelled as the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ by the aforementioned King, and features an array of different divisions from the World Group to Group IV in some regions.

Nations compete to work there way up the different groups, with the eventual goal to qualify for the BJK Cup Finals that take place at the end of each year.

Some ties are still played in a home-and-away format, however the finals are now held in one pre-arranged location.

Both Russia and Belarus are currently banned from the competition due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

How do the Billie Jean King Cup Finals work?

The BJK Cup Finals nations are comprised of the two previous finalists, nine winners of the qualifying round that took place back in April and then a wildcard awarded by the ITF.

These 12 nations are split into four groups of three, where they will play each other in a round-robin format with the group winner advancing.

Each tie consists of three rubbers, with two singles matches and a potentially deciding rubber.

Group winners are decided by most match wins, but if there is a tie it can go down to most matches won or even most sets won!

The four group winners will advance to the semi-final stages, which are in a complete knockout format and will conclude with the final, where a world champion will be crowned.

When are the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The BJK Cup Finals will commence on Tuesday 7th November with the round-robin stage, that will conclude on Friday 10th November.

This will be followed by the knockout stages, with the semi-finals and blockbuster final taking place on Saturday 11th November and Sunday 12th November.

For more information on the schedule for the BJK Cup Finals, click here.

Where are the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The 2023 BJK Cup Finals were awarded to the Spanish city of Seville back in May, with the tennis taking place at the famous Estadio de la Cartuja.

It is a multi-purpose venue, with the finals being played out on two specially-laid hard courts covered by a series of tents.

Centre Court has a total capacity of 4,000 seats, with the slightly smaller Court One holding only 1,500 seats.

Who is playing at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup?

The groups for the BJK Cup Finals were determined by the top four seeds, with defending champions Switzerland as No.1, 2022 runners-up Australia as No.2, hosts Spain as No.3 and France as No.4.

Switzerland’s situation is currently unclear, as No.1 player Belinda Bencic has just announced her pregnancy, but has travelled to Seville and still remains on the team list.

The standout team for many are 11-time champions Czech Republic, however they face a difficult predicament with three of their five players having to travel from the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Both of these nations will play in a ‘group of death’ alongside the most successful team in BJK Cup history, the United States of America.

The wildcard was awarded to Poland, however this appears to have backfired after Iga Swiatek decided that it was not feasible for her to travel over 10 hours in such a small space of time.

Here is the full list of teams:

Group A

Switzerland Player SR* DR** 16 193 87 147 121 433 142 214 167 394 Captain: Heinz Günthardt

Czech Republic Player SR DR 8 46 13 6 34 23 42 194 60 3 Captain: Petr Pála

United States Player SR DR 32 438 48 97 49 626 56 82 66 6 Captain: Kathy Rinaldi

Group B

Australia Player SR DR 102 246 157 2 202 166 427 – 458 24 Captain: Alicia Molik

Kazakhstan Player SR DR 5 115 66 332 518 157 747 945 795 32 Captain: Yaroslava Shvedova

Slovenia Player SR DR 96 343 101 – 199 138 515 647 1043 – Captain: Andrej Krasevec

Group C

Spain Player SR DR 55 36 64 345 67 126 81 66 110 448 Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues

Canada Player SR DR 43 19 138 1035 234 – 297 457 – 9 Captain: Heidi El Tabakh

Poland Player SR DR 23 44 69 594 217 125 321 91 Captain: Dawid Celt

Group D

France Player SR DR 10 85 45 897 74 638 117 307 254 73 Captain: Julien Benneteau

Italy Player SR DR 30 128 33 495 38 382 62 884 125 – Captain: Tathiana Garbin

Germany Player SR DR 57 301 91 14 111 109 133 – 173 428 Captain: Rainer Schüttler

*Singles Ranking

**Doubles Ranking

Previous winners of the Billie Jean King Cup

The USA won the first ever BJK Cup back in 1963 at Queen’s Club in London, and have gone onto become world champions a record 18 times.

Last year saw a new winner crowned, as Switzerland beat Australia in Glasgow to avenge their 2021 final defeat.

Here are all of the last 10 winners:

Year Location Winner 2012 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (7) 2013 Cagliari, Italy Italy (4) 2014 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (8) 2015 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (9) 2016 Strasbourg, France Czech Republic (10) 2017 Minsk, Belarus USA (18) 2018 Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic (11) 2019 Perth, Australia France (3) 2020-2021 Prague, Czech Republic Russian Tennis Federation (5) 2022 Glasgow, Scotland Switzerland (1)

60 years breaking new ground. ONE week to go until the 60th #BJKCup champion is crowned ⏳ Get your tickets for the #BJKCupFinals 👉 https://t.co/bR6IDJtNqD pic.twitter.com/XsQTeFaXVy — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) October 31, 2023

How can you watch the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

With Great Britain not qualifying for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, it is unclear as to whether they will be televised for UK viewers.

However, you can definitely watch Great Britain’s qualifier tie against Sweden that takes place between 11th-12th September, on either BBC iplayer or the BBC Sport website.

For more information on how you can watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, click here.

