Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the ATP Finals and Billie Jean King Cup Finals!

We are now in the business end of the season, with both the ATP Finals and Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Finals taking place over the coming week.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the exhilarating action that includes Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and the returning Emma Raducanu:

How can you watch the 2024 ATP Finals?

The iconic year-end tournament got underway earlier today, featuring some of the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the 2024 season.

Jannik Sinner is the top seed in Turin, as he looks to go one better than last year in-front of the Italian crowd.

The World No.1 is part of an intriguing round-robin group that includes Alex de Minaur, with Taylor Fritz getting the opening victory over former champion Daniil Medvedev earlier today.

In the other group is both Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, who are the big favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

They will be joined by Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev, looking to upset the odds after a poor run of recent form.

You can watch the ATP Finals on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. The event will also be available on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the prestigious event in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

READ MORE – ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Everything you need to know about the year-end event

How can you watch the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

Despite the main WTA season coming to an end last week, top stars are now headed to Malaga to represent their respective nations at what is dubbed the ‘Tennis World Cup’.

Last year, Canada claimed the BJK Cup for the first time in their history and are led by Leylah Fernandez once again as they look to defend their crowne

As the top seeds, the Canadian’s have received a bye to the second round and will await the winners of the tie between Great Britain and Germany.

The British lineup has Katie Boulter as the top ranked player, with Emma Raducanu second inline as she looks to make her return to competitive action.

Raducanu has not competed since retiring from her quarter-final match in Seoul due to a foot injury, but is gearing up to wear British colours once again after impressing in the qualifiers earlier this year.

Hellooo, I’m sorry to say that I will not be able to play in Hong Kong next week. Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit. I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future! In the meantime, I am doing what I can… — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 22, 2024

World No.2 Iga Swiatek will also be in action for Poland next week, after signing up late for the competition to join compatriots Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Maja Chwalińska and Katarzyna Kawa.

Welcome to Malaga, @iga_swiatek 👋 World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has arrived to represent Poland in the #BJKCup Finals 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/rDRoQ0dM8d — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 10, 2024

Some of the other top stars appearing in Malaga over the next week include Jasmine Paolini (Italy), Danielle Collins (USA), Paula Badosa (Spain) and Karolina Muchova (Czechia).

You can watch the BJK Cup Finals on Tennis Channel International, with all of Great Britain’s ties also available on the BBC iPlayer.

READ NEXT – Carlos Alcaraz: The goal is to complete the Grand Slam in Melbourne

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner