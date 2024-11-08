ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Everything you need to know about the year-end event

The ATP Finals are nearly here, bringing together the top players from the 2024 season for one final showdown.

What are the ATP Finals and how do they work?

The ATP Finals take place at the end of every season, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams based on the ranking points they have earned since January.

Both singles and doubles events begin in a round-robin format, being split into two equal groups of four.

Each player/team from each group will play one another, concluding with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be comprised of the top finisher from one group against the runner-up from the other group, and vice versa.

After the round-robin stage, both the semi-finals and finals will be played as a standard knockout match.

When are the 2024 ATP Finals?

This year’s ATP Finals will get underway on Sunday 10th November with the round-robin stage.

The round-robin stage will continue until Friday 15th November, with day sessions beginning at 11:30am local time (10:30am GMT), while night sessions start at 6pm local time (5pm GMT).

Semi-finals are conducted on Saturday 16th November, followed by finals day on Sunday 17th November (Doubles Final – 2pm GMT, Singles Final – 5pm GMT).

Where are the 2024 ATP Finals taking place?

The ATP Finals have been held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, since 2021 and are hosting the year-end tournament for the penultimate time this year.

There is only one indoor hard court that matches are played on, with upto 12,000 spectators able to watch the best players on the ATP Tour.

Who is playing the 2024 ATP Finals?

The singles event splits the eight players into two groups named after four-time tournament champion Ilie Nastase and former World No.1 John Newcombe.

Headlining the Nastase Group is World No.1 Jannik Sinner, who will be the home favourite as the only Italian singles player in Turin.

Sinner became the first Italian man to reach the ATP Finals singles final last year, and the two-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to go one better to finish the best season of his career.

However, it will certainly not be a walk in the park for Sinner, who will be joined by former champion Daniil Medvedev, US Open finalist Taylor Fritz and tournament debutant Alex de Minaur.

The 2024 #NittoATPFinals groups… Ilie Nastase Group: Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur John Newcombe Group: Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev pic.twitter.com/1qjySPopkw — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 7, 2024

Medvedev is one of two former singles champions playing in Turin this year, with Alexander Zverev (2018 & 2021) leading the Newcombe Group.

Zverev returned to second spot in the rankings last week after winning the Paris Masters, leapfrogging Carlos Alcaraz by doing so.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz suffered an early exit on the indoor hard courts in Paris, and will be hoping to adapt better to the quick conditions in Turin.

Joining Zverev and Alcaraz in the Newcombe Group are Andrey Rublev and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud, who both stumbled into ATP Finals qualification after struggling for form in recent months.

Record seven-time champion and last year’s winner Novak Djokovic had qualified for the ATP Finals once again, but withdrew earlier this week due to ‘ongoing injuries’.

In case of any more withdrawals, former champions Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be waiting as the next alternates.

There is also a doubles event in Turin, with the groups named after the iconic duo of Bob and Mike Bryan, who won this tournament together on four occasions.

The Bob Bryan Group features top seeds and Roland Garros champions Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, Italian’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Australian Open winner’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, as well as US Open finalists Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

Meanwhile, the Mike Bryan Group includes the only previous ATP Finals champions in Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, US Open champion’s Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, and Wimbledon winner’s Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara.

Alternates in the Turin doubles event are the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, followed by Argentinian’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

How many ranking points are on offer at the 2024 ATP Finals?

As well as the privilege of playing at the iconic ATP Finals, there are also big ranking points on the line with a maximum of 1500 points on offer for an undefeated champion.

Here is the breakdown of the ranking points on offer in Turin over the next week:

Stage Ranking Points Singles and Doubles Champion RR + 900 Runner-up RR + 400 Round robin (RR) win per match 200

What is the prize money for the 2024 ATP Finals?

The total prize pot for the ATP Finals this year is $15,250,000, increasing by $250,000 from last year.

And here is how both singles and doubles players can get a share of that:

Stage Singles Doubles* Undefeated Champion $4,881,100 $959,300 Final win $2,237,200 $356,800 Semi-final win $1,123,400 $178,500 Round-robin match win $396,500 $96,600 Participation fee 3 matches = $331,000

2 matches = $248,250

1 match = $165,500 3 matches = $134,200

2 matches = $100,650

1 match = $67,100 Alternates $155,000 $51,700

*Per team

Previous winners of the ATP Finals

The ATP Finals first took place in Tokyo back in 1970, and have now been held in a total of 15 cities across the globe.

Last year, Novak Djokovic moved ahead of Roger Federer as the player with the most ATP Finals singles titles (seven), after beating Jannik Sinner in a straight sets final.

While the pairing Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury also defended their title, beating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to do so.

Here are all of the past 10 singles and doubles champions at the ATP Finals:

Year Location Singles Champion Doubles Champions 2014 London, United Kingdom Novak Djokovic (4) Bob Bryan (4) & Mike Bryan (4) 2015 London, United Kingdom Novak Djokovic (5) Jean-Julien Rojer & Horia Tecau 2016 London, United Kingdom Andy Murray Henri Kontinen & John Peers 2017 London, United Kingdom Grigor Dimitrov Henri Kontinen (2) & John Peers (2) 2018 London, United Kingdom Alexander Zverev Jack Sock & Mike Bryan (5) 2019 London, United Kingdom Stefanos Tsitsipas Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut 2020 London, United Kingdom Daniil Medvedev Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektic 2021 Turin, Italy Alexander Zverev (2) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2) & Nicolas Mahut (2) 2022 Turin, Italy Novak Djokovic (6) Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury 2023 Turin, Italy Novak Djokovic (7) Rajeev Ram (2) & Joe Salisbury (2)

How can you watch the 2024 ATP Finals?

You can watch the ATP Finals on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. The event will also be available on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the 55th edition of the ATP Finals in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

