Carlos Alcaraz: The goal is to complete the Grand Slam in Melbourne

Carlos Alcaraz has outlined his goal to complete the Career Grand Slam next year, with a tattoo already in mind for the young Spaniard.

Alcaraz has already won two Wimbledon titles, as well as Roland Garros and the US Open, needing just the Australian Open to complete the set.

To commemorate his victories, Alcaraz has got a tattoo for his maiden title at each major, with a strawberry for Wimbledon, the Eiffel Tower to celebrate his Roland Garros win and simply just the date of his maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open.

We got a glimpse of Alcaraz’s Roland-Garros tattoo after his win this year, and it’s absolutely stunning 🤩 Although, still missing one @AustralianOpen 👀#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Zc0QkUzysP — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 30, 2024

And when speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Alcaraz revealed that he has already thought about what he will get if he wins the Australian Open.

“I have it in mind, I have in mind to tattoo the kangaroo,” said Alcaraz. “I’m going to try to make a good vacation first. For me it is super important to be able to disconnect from tennis.

“And to return fresh to the pre-season so that it is brilliant, brutal, to arrive in Australia in the best possible way both tennis, physical and mental. The goal is to complete the ‘Grand Slam’ in Melbourne.”

The Australian Open is by far Alcaraz’s weakest Grand Slam tournament so far in his young career, with a win-loss rate of 70%, compared to a combined 87% for the other three majors.

Alcaraz achieved his best result at the Melbourne major earlier this year, reaching the quarter-finals before losing to Alexander Zverev.

But before the World No.3 can even think about next year, Alcaraz will play begin his ATP Finals campaign against Casper Ruud tomorrow, and will finish his season at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga alongside the retiring Rafael Nadal.

Inside the baseline…

At this stage in Carlos Alcaraz’s career at just 21-years-old, it almost seems inevitable that he will achieve the Career Grand Slam at least once, which is incredible. Given that Alcaraz has already planned his tattoo for winning the Australian Open, it looks like he feels the same way and it could definitely be next year. It is probably a positive thing that Alcaraz only seems to be getting a tattoo for his first title at each Grand Slam, or else he might not have enough space left on his body given his potential.

READ NEXT: Coco Gauff ‘happy the season is over’ after WTA Finals victory

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner