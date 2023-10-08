Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Shanghai Masters, Zhengzhou Open and more!

The Shanghai Masters are set to reach the business end over the coming week alongside three WTA events, with players looking to climb the rankings in the final weeks of the season. And we at Tennishead have provided all the details for you to watch the Tennis on TV over the next week.

How to watch the Shanghai Masters (ATP 1000)?

The Shanghai Masters began on Wednesday, with all the top ATP stars beginning their campaigns at the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the season.

Despite top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev exiting the tournament already, No.1 seed Carlos Alcaraz remains as he seeks his first title in China.

You can watch the rest of the Shanghai Masters unfold on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom or on Tennis TV worldwide.

How to watch the Zhengzhou Open (WTA 500)?

The Zhengzhou Open is the standout event on the WTA tour next week, featuring six top 10 players in the draw including US Open champion Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur.

Zhengzhou Open is back! 🔥 And we are expecting some good opening matches in the main draw. 🙏🏻#zhengzhouopen pic.twitter.com/zhtgYNpxem — Zhengzhou Open (@ZhengzhouOpen) October 7, 2023

It is only the second time that this event has been held on the main WTA Tour, with Karolina Pliskova claiming the title back in 2019.

You can watch the Zhengzhou Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia. For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

How to watch the Korea Open (WTA 250)?

The Korea Open takes to the WTA calendar once again, with Jessica Pegula the top seed for the tournament in Seoul, which is in fact where the American’s mother was born.

Defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova is the third seed in the draw, with 2017 champion and 2022 runner-up Jelena Ostapenko the second seed.

You can watch the Korea Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia. For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

How to watch the Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA 250)?

The Hong Kong Tennis Open returns to the WTA calendar for the first time since 2018, with former No.1 Victoria Azarenka as the top seed.

Now ranked No.100, defending champion Dayana Yastremska makes her return to the tournament, as well as 2017 champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

You can watch the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia. For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

