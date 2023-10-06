Zhengzhou Open 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The final WTA 1000 event of the year in Beijing may be reaching its closing stages, but there is still plenty more tennis to look forward to with seven top 10 players competing at the Zhengzhou Open next week.

And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know ahead of the WTA 500 tournament:

When is the Zhengzhou Open 2023?

The main draw of the Zhengzhou Open takes place between Monday 9th October and Sunday 15th October, with the qualifying draw being conducted over the coming weekend (7th and 8th October).

Who is playing at the Zhengzhou Open 2023?

The upcoming tournament in Zhengzhou features a very strong lineup, with seven of the top 10 WTA stars all vying for precious points in the latter stages of the season.

This lineup includes US Open champion Coco Gauff, who was awarded a wildcard, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur, Karolina Muchova and Caroline Garcia.

There was a lot of hype around the potential that this tournament could offer, with the race to the WTA Finals in Cancun hotting up.

However, results at the China Open mean that the race is officially over and the eight players for the year-end event have been decided, with Rybakina, Jabeur, Vondrousova and Muchova all making the cut, and Sakkari has just missed out.

Due to this and the fact that some players are still competing in the later rounds in Beijing, it would not be surprising to see some late withdrawals before the event commences.

There are three more wildcards available to the tournament, with one of them being awarded to home player Zhuoxuan Bai, and the other two yet to be allocated.

Where is the Zhengzhou Open held?

The 2023 Zhengzhou Open is an outdoor hard court tournament and will take place at the the new Henan Provincial Stadium Center.

Amazing line up for the 2023 @WTA #ZhengzhouOpen at the fantastic new Henan Provincial Stadium Center! 2023 & 2022 @Wimbledon champs @VondrousovaM & Elena Rybakina, global superstar @Ons_Jabeur, US Open semifinalist @karomuchova7 & Greek powerhouse @mariasakkari pic.twitter.com/E3oaK2oZzo — Zhengzhou Open (@ZhengzhouOpen) September 17, 2023

How much prize money is on offer at the Zhengzhou Open 2023?

The total prize money on offer at the 2023 Zhengzhou Open is $780,637, and here is the breakdown for the singles tournament:

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finalists Quarter-finalists Second Round First Round Singles $120,150 $74,161 $43,322 $21,075 $11,500 $8,310

How many ranking points are on offer at the Zhengzhou Open 2023?

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Q Q3 Q2 Q1 Singles 470 305 185 100 55 1 25 18 13 1 Doubles 1 — — — — —

Previous winners of the Zhengzhou Open

This is the second time that the Zhengzhou Open has been held as a WTA 500 level event, with 2019 being the first time before the WTA’s Covid-19/Peng Shuai hiatus from China.

And here are the previous winners of the event:

ITF

2014: Kailin Zhang (Singles) / Chin-wei Chan & Chen Liang (Doubles)

2015: Yafan Wang (Singles) / Na-lae Han & Su-jeong Jang (Doubles)

2016: Anastasia Pivovarova (Singles) / Fangying Xun & Xiaodi You (Doubles)

WTA Challenger (125K)

2017: Qiang Wang (Singles) / Zhu Lin & Xinyun Han (Doubles)

2018: Saisai Zheng (Singles) / Yingying Duan & Yafan Wang (Doubles)

WTA Premier/500

2019: Karolina Pliskova (Singles) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Kveta Peschke (Doubles)

Read Next: Welcome back! How tennis is making its return to China after four year absence

Where can you watch the Zhengzhou Open?

The Zhengzhou Open is broadcasted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia. For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner