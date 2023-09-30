Top
Daniil Medvedev - Shanghai Masters 2023
ATP Tennis Players, Tennis News, Tennis Tournaments

Shanghai Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?


The ATP’s return to China continues next week with the Shanghai Masters, as top players fight for big points and prize money at the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year.

Tennis has been absent from China since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but four years later the ATP tour is making a comeback.

And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Shanghai:

When are the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The main draw of the Shanghai Masters begin next week on Wednesday 4th October, concluding with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday 15th October.

Play begins at 12:30pm local time (5:30am BST), with the night sessions starting at 6:30pm local time (11:30am BST).

The draw for the singles main event is conducted on Monday 2nd October at 10:30am local time (3:30am BST), with qualifying taking place over the Monday and Tuesday prior to the main draw beginning.

Who is playing the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The main draw of the Shanghai Masters features a blockbuster lineup, with world No.1 and four-time champion Novak Djokovic the only player missing from the top 20 ranked players.

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field, while also making his debut at the event, and is closely followed by second seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

The only other former champion in the draw is Andy Murray, who is set to make his 11th appearance at the event.

Wildcards have been awarded to Fabio Fognini and Diego Schwartzman, as well as Chinese players Juncheng Shang, Yunchaokete Bu and Rigele Te.

Here is the full entry list for the singles event at the Shanghai Masters 2023:

Seed Name Seeding Ranking Entry Ranking
1 Carlos Alcaraz 2 1
2 Daniil Medvedev 3 3
3 Holger Rune 4 4
4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 7
5 Andrey Rublev 6 8
6 Jannik Sinner 7 6
7 Taylor Fritz 8 9
8 Casper Ruud 9 5
9 Alexander Zverev 10 12
10 Frances Tiafoe 11 10
11 Alex de Minaur 12 13
12 Tommy Paul 13 14
13 Karen Khachanov 14 11
14 Felix Auger-Aliassime 15 15
15 Cameron Norrie 16 16
16 Hubert Hurkacz 17 17
17 Lorenzo Musetti 18 18
18 Grigor Dimitrov 19 19
19 Ben Shelton 20 47
20 Francisco Cerundolo 21 20
21 Jan-Lennard Struff 22 22
22 Nicolas Jarry 23 25
23 Tallon Griekspoor 24 24
24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 25 21
25 Sebastian Baez 27 32
26 Sebastian Korda 28 31
27 Jiri Lehecka 29 29
28 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 34
29 Christopher Eubanks 32 30
30 Daniel Evans 33 28
31 Adrian Mannarino 34 35
32 Ugo Humbert 36 33
Laslo Djere 37 38
Yoshihito Nishioka 38 44
Mackenzie McDonald 39 40
Andy Murray 40 37
Roman Safiullin 41 60
Max Purcell 43 43
Arthur Fils 44 48
Alexei Popyrin 45 41
Miomir Kecmanovic 46 46
Stan Wawrinka 47 49
Matteo Arnaldi 48 61
Daniel Altmaier 49 53
Aleksandar Vukic 50 50
J.J. Wolf 51 45
Aslan Karatsev 52 77
Yannick Hanfmann 53 54
Dusan Lajovic 54 52
Lorenzo Sonego 56 39
Marton Fucsovics 57 57
Sebastian Ofner 58 58
Christopher O’Connell 59 69
Zhizhen Zhang 60 67
Roberto Carballes Baena 61 63
Jordan Thompson 62 51
Gregoire Barrere 63 59
Richard Gasquet 64 55
Arthur Rinderknech 66 73
Juan Pablo Varillas 67 74
Botic van de Zandschulp 68 65
Luca Van Assche 69 64
Quentin Halys 70 70
Thanasi Kokkinakis 71 78
Bernabe Zapata Miralles 72 76
Pedro Cachin 73 66
Yosuke Watanuki 77 85
Jaume Munar 79 82
Alexandre Muller 80 84
Marcos Giron 82 62
Alexander Shevchenko 85 83
Nuno Borges 86 79
Daniel Elahi Galan 91 71
Fabian Marozsan 92 92
Taro Daniel 96 95
Cristian Garin 99 90
Corentin Moutet 119 72
Brandon Nakashima 123 68
(WC) Fabio Fognini 129
(WC) Diego Schwartzman 133
(WC) Juncheng Shang 160
(WC) Yunchaokete Bu 187
(WC) Rigele Te 494

Where are the Shanghai Masters held?

The Shanghai Masters is an outdoor hard court tournament held at the QiZhong Forest Sports City Arena in the Minhang District of Shanghai.

The complex has a total of 25 courts, with the three main courts named Center Court (13,800 seats), Grand stand court 2 (5,000 seats) and Court 3 (2,000 seats).

How much prize money is on offer at the Shanghai Masters 2023?

Event Winner Final Semi-final Quarter-final Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 96
Singles $1,262,220  $662,360  $352,635 $184,465 $96,955  $55,770 $30,855 $18,660
Doubles* $436,730 $231,660  $123,550 $62,630 $33,460 $18,020

*Per team

What are the ranking points for the Shanghai Masters 2023?

Event Winner Final Semi-final Quarter-final Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 96
Singles 1000 600 360 180 90 45 25 10
Doubles 1000 600 360 180 90 0

Previous winners of the Shanghai Masters

The Shanghai Masters began 14 years ago and have seen five different men lift the singles title since:

Year Champion
2009 Nikolay Davydenko
2010  Andy Murray
2011 Andy Murray (2)
2012  Novak Djokovic
2013 Novak Djokovic (2)
2014 Roger Federer
2015 Novak Djokovic (3)
2016  Andy Murray (3)
2017 Roger Federer (2)
2018 Novak Djokovic (4)
2019 Daniil Medvedev

 

Some interesting facts about the Shanghai Masters

Most Singles Titles: Novak Djokovic (4)
Most Doubles Titles: Marcelo Melo (3)
Oldest Champion: Roger Federer (36) in 2017
Youngest Champion: Andy Murray (23) in 2010
Highest-Ranked Champion: Novak Djokovic (No.1) in 2015
Lowest-Ranked Champion: Nikolay Davydenko (No.8) in 2009
Most Match Wins: Novak Djokovic (34)

Where can you watch the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The Shanghai Masters are broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and on Tennis TV worldwide.

READ NEXT: Welcome back! How tennis is making its return to China after four year absence

 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

 Social >> FacebookTwitter & YouTube

 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner 


By
1

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.