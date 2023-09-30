Shanghai Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The ATP’s return to China continues next week with the Shanghai Masters, as top players fight for big points and prize money at the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year.

Tennis has been absent from China since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but four years later the ATP tour is making a comeback.

And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Shanghai:

When are the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The main draw of the Shanghai Masters begin next week on Wednesday 4th October, concluding with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday 15th October.

Play begins at 12:30pm local time (5:30am BST), with the night sessions starting at 6:30pm local time (11:30am BST).

The draw for the singles main event is conducted on Monday 2nd October at 10:30am local time (3:30am BST), with qualifying taking place over the Monday and Tuesday prior to the main draw beginning.

Who is playing the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The main draw of the Shanghai Masters features a blockbuster lineup, with world No.1 and four-time champion Novak Djokovic the only player missing from the top 20 ranked players.

Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you… — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 17, 2023

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field, while also making his debut at the event, and is closely followed by second seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

The only other former champion in the draw is Andy Murray, who is set to make his 11th appearance at the event.

Wildcards have been awarded to Fabio Fognini and Diego Schwartzman, as well as Chinese players Juncheng Shang, Yunchaokete Bu and Rigele Te.

Here is the full entry list for the singles event at the Shanghai Masters 2023:

Seed Name Seeding Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Carlos Alcaraz 2 1 2 Daniil Medvedev 3 3 3 Holger Rune 4 4 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 7 5 Andrey Rublev 6 8 6 Jannik Sinner 7 6 7 Taylor Fritz 8 9 8 Casper Ruud 9 5 9 Alexander Zverev 10 12 10 Frances Tiafoe 11 10 11 Alex de Minaur 12 13 12 Tommy Paul 13 14 13 Karen Khachanov 14 11 14 Felix Auger-Aliassime 15 15 15 Cameron Norrie 16 16 16 Hubert Hurkacz 17 17 17 Lorenzo Musetti 18 18 18 Grigor Dimitrov 19 19 19 Ben Shelton 20 47 20 Francisco Cerundolo 21 20 21 Jan-Lennard Struff 22 22 22 Nicolas Jarry 23 25 23 Tallon Griekspoor 24 24 24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 25 21 25 Sebastian Baez 27 32 26 Sebastian Korda 28 31 27 Jiri Lehecka 29 29 28 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 34 29 Christopher Eubanks 32 30 30 Daniel Evans 33 28 31 Adrian Mannarino 34 35 32 Ugo Humbert 36 33 Laslo Djere 37 38 Yoshihito Nishioka 38 44 Mackenzie McDonald 39 40 Andy Murray 40 37 Roman Safiullin 41 60 Max Purcell 43 43 Arthur Fils 44 48 Alexei Popyrin 45 41 Miomir Kecmanovic 46 46 Stan Wawrinka 47 49 Matteo Arnaldi 48 61 Daniel Altmaier 49 53 Aleksandar Vukic 50 50 J.J. Wolf 51 45 Aslan Karatsev 52 77 Yannick Hanfmann 53 54 Dusan Lajovic 54 52 Lorenzo Sonego 56 39 Marton Fucsovics 57 57 Sebastian Ofner 58 58 Christopher O’Connell 59 69 Zhizhen Zhang 60 67 Roberto Carballes Baena 61 63 Jordan Thompson 62 51 Gregoire Barrere 63 59 Richard Gasquet 64 55 Arthur Rinderknech 66 73 Juan Pablo Varillas 67 74 Botic van de Zandschulp 68 65 Luca Van Assche 69 64 Quentin Halys 70 70 Thanasi Kokkinakis 71 78 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 72 76 Pedro Cachin 73 66 Yosuke Watanuki 77 85 Jaume Munar 79 82 Alexandre Muller 80 84 Marcos Giron 82 62 Alexander Shevchenko 85 83 Nuno Borges 86 79 Daniel Elahi Galan 91 71 Fabian Marozsan 92 92 Taro Daniel 96 95 Cristian Garin 99 90 Corentin Moutet 119 72 Brandon Nakashima 123 68 (WC) Fabio Fognini 129 (WC) Diego Schwartzman 133 (WC) Juncheng Shang 160 (WC) Yunchaokete Bu 187 (WC) Rigele Te 494

Where are the Shanghai Masters held?

The Shanghai Masters is an outdoor hard court tournament held at the QiZhong Forest Sports City Arena in the Minhang District of Shanghai.

The complex has a total of 25 courts, with the three main courts named Center Court (13,800 seats), Grand stand court 2 (5,000 seats) and Court 3 (2,000 seats).

How much prize money is on offer at the Shanghai Masters 2023?

Event Winner Final Semi-final Quarter-final Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 96 Singles $1,262,220 $662,360 $352,635 $184,465 $96,955 $55,770 $30,855 $18,660 Doubles* $436,730 $231,660 $123,550 $62,630 $33,460 $18,020 – –

*Per team

What are the ranking points for the Shanghai Masters 2023?

Event Winner Final Semi-final Quarter-final Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 96 Singles 1000 600 360 180 90 45 25 10 Doubles 1000 600 360 180 90 0 – –

Previous winners of the Shanghai Masters

The Shanghai Masters began 14 years ago and have seen five different men lift the singles title since:

Year Champion 2009 Nikolay Davydenko 2010 Andy Murray 2011 Andy Murray (2) 2012 Novak Djokovic 2013 Novak Djokovic (2) 2014 Roger Federer 2015 Novak Djokovic (3) 2016 Andy Murray (3) 2017 Roger Federer (2) 2018 Novak Djokovic (4) 2019 Daniil Medvedev

Some interesting facts about the Shanghai Masters

Most Singles Titles: Novak Djokovic (4)

Most Doubles Titles: Marcelo Melo (3)

Oldest Champion: Roger Federer (36) in 2017

Youngest Champion: Andy Murray (23) in 2010

Highest-Ranked Champion: Novak Djokovic (No.1) in 2015

Lowest-Ranked Champion: Nikolay Davydenko (No.8) in 2009

Most Match Wins: Novak Djokovic (34)

Where can you watch the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The Shanghai Masters are broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and on Tennis TV worldwide.

