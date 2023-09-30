Shanghai Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?
The ATP’s return to China continues next week with the Shanghai Masters, as top players fight for big points and prize money at the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year.
Tennis has been absent from China since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but four years later the ATP tour is making a comeback.
And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Shanghai:
When are the Shanghai Masters 2023?
The main draw of the Shanghai Masters begin next week on Wednesday 4th October, concluding with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday 15th October.
Play begins at 12:30pm local time (5:30am BST), with the night sessions starting at 6:30pm local time (11:30am BST).
The draw for the singles main event is conducted on Monday 2nd October at 10:30am local time (3:30am BST), with qualifying taking place over the Monday and Tuesday prior to the main draw beginning.
Who is playing the Shanghai Masters 2023?
The main draw of the Shanghai Masters features a blockbuster lineup, with world No.1 and four-time champion Novak Djokovic the only player missing from the top 20 ranked players.
Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you…
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 17, 2023
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field, while also making his debut at the event, and is closely followed by second seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.
The only other former champion in the draw is Andy Murray, who is set to make his 11th appearance at the event.
Wildcards have been awarded to Fabio Fognini and Diego Schwartzman, as well as Chinese players Juncheng Shang, Yunchaokete Bu and Rigele Te.
Here is the full entry list for the singles event at the Shanghai Masters 2023:
|Seed
|Name
|Seeding Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|2
|1
|2
|Daniil Medvedev
|3
|3
|3
|Holger Rune
|4
|4
|4
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|5
|7
|5
|Andrey Rublev
|6
|8
|6
|Jannik Sinner
|7
|6
|7
|Taylor Fritz
|8
|9
|8
|Casper Ruud
|9
|5
|9
|Alexander Zverev
|10
|12
|10
|Frances Tiafoe
|11
|10
|11
|Alex de Minaur
|12
|13
|12
|Tommy Paul
|13
|14
|13
|Karen Khachanov
|14
|11
|14
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|15
|15
|15
|Cameron Norrie
|16
|16
|16
|Hubert Hurkacz
|17
|17
|17
|Lorenzo Musetti
|18
|18
|18
|Grigor Dimitrov
|19
|19
|19
|Ben Shelton
|20
|47
|20
|Francisco Cerundolo
|21
|20
|21
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|22
|22
|22
|Nicolas Jarry
|23
|25
|23
|Tallon Griekspoor
|24
|24
|24
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|25
|21
|25
|Sebastian Baez
|27
|32
|26
|Sebastian Korda
|28
|31
|27
|Jiri Lehecka
|29
|29
|28
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|31
|34
|29
|Christopher Eubanks
|32
|30
|30
|Daniel Evans
|33
|28
|31
|Adrian Mannarino
|34
|35
|32
|Ugo Humbert
|36
|33
|Laslo Djere
|37
|38
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|38
|44
|Mackenzie McDonald
|39
|40
|Andy Murray
|40
|37
|Roman Safiullin
|41
|60
|Max Purcell
|43
|43
|Arthur Fils
|44
|48
|Alexei Popyrin
|45
|41
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|46
|46
|Stan Wawrinka
|47
|49
|Matteo Arnaldi
|48
|61
|Daniel Altmaier
|49
|53
|Aleksandar Vukic
|50
|50
|J.J. Wolf
|51
|45
|Aslan Karatsev
|52
|77
|Yannick Hanfmann
|53
|54
|Dusan Lajovic
|54
|52
|Lorenzo Sonego
|56
|39
|Marton Fucsovics
|57
|57
|Sebastian Ofner
|58
|58
|Christopher O’Connell
|59
|69
|Zhizhen Zhang
|60
|67
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|61
|63
|Jordan Thompson
|62
|51
|Gregoire Barrere
|63
|59
|Richard Gasquet
|64
|55
|Arthur Rinderknech
|66
|73
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|67
|74
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|68
|65
|Luca Van Assche
|69
|64
|Quentin Halys
|70
|70
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|71
|78
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|72
|76
|Pedro Cachin
|73
|66
|Yosuke Watanuki
|77
|85
|Jaume Munar
|79
|82
|Alexandre Muller
|80
|84
|Marcos Giron
|82
|62
|Alexander Shevchenko
|85
|83
|Nuno Borges
|86
|79
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|91
|71
|Fabian Marozsan
|92
|92
|Taro Daniel
|96
|95
|Cristian Garin
|99
|90
|Corentin Moutet
|119
|72
|Brandon Nakashima
|123
|68
|(WC) Fabio Fognini
|129
|(WC) Diego Schwartzman
|133
|(WC) Juncheng Shang
|160
|(WC) Yunchaokete Bu
|187
|(WC) Rigele Te
|494
Where are the Shanghai Masters held?
The Shanghai Masters is an outdoor hard court tournament held at the QiZhong Forest Sports City Arena in the Minhang District of Shanghai.
The complex has a total of 25 courts, with the three main courts named Center Court (13,800 seats), Grand stand court 2 (5,000 seats) and Court 3 (2,000 seats).
How much prize money is on offer at the Shanghai Masters 2023?
|Event
|Winner
|Final
|Semi-final
|Quarter-final
|Round of 16
|Round of 32
|Round of 64
|Round of 96
|Singles
|$1,262,220
|$662,360
|$352,635
|$184,465
|$96,955
|$55,770
|$30,855
|$18,660
|Doubles*
|$436,730
|$231,660
|$123,550
|$62,630
|$33,460
|$18,020
|–
|–
*Per team
What are the ranking points for the Shanghai Masters 2023?
|Event
|Winner
|Final
|Semi-final
|Quarter-final
|Round of 16
|Round of 32
|Round of 64
|Round of 96
|Singles
|1000
|600
|360
|180
|90
|45
|25
|10
|Doubles
|1000
|600
|360
|180
|90
|0
|–
|–
Previous winners of the Shanghai Masters
The Shanghai Masters began 14 years ago and have seen five different men lift the singles title since:
|Year
|Champion
|2009
|Nikolay Davydenko
|2010
|Andy Murray
|2011
|Andy Murray (2)
|2012
|Novak Djokovic
|2013
|Novak Djokovic (2)
|2014
|Roger Federer
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (3)
|2016
|Andy Murray (3)
|2017
|Roger Federer (2)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (4)
|2019
|Daniil Medvedev
Some interesting facts about the Shanghai Masters
Most Singles Titles: Novak Djokovic (4)
Most Doubles Titles: Marcelo Melo (3)
Oldest Champion: Roger Federer (36) in 2017
Youngest Champion: Andy Murray (23) in 2010
Highest-Ranked Champion: Novak Djokovic (No.1) in 2015
Lowest-Ranked Champion: Nikolay Davydenko (No.8) in 2009
Most Match Wins: Novak Djokovic (34)
Where can you watch the Shanghai Masters 2023?
The Shanghai Masters are broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and on Tennis TV worldwide.
