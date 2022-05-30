‘My style is to be aggressive’ – Carlos Alcaraz powers into Paris quarters

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz has reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time after defeating Karen Khachanov in straight sets as he revealed the key to his impressive display.

The man from Murcia dominated from the outset on Court Philippe-Chatrier and wrapped up the victory in two hours and 14 minutes, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Discussing his performance, the 19-year-old explained the key to his victory.

He told Eurosport: “It was a great match.

“I had to stay focused from the beginning to the end.

“I started aggressive, dominated the match and tried to keep my level through the match.

“I am a player who likes the drop shots and volleys.

“My style is to be aggressive, so I try to go to the net as many times as I can.

Alcaraz is getting plenty of attention from the Parisian crowds this fortnight.

Moreover, the Spanish teenager is loving the pressure that comes with that.

He continued: “I like the people talking about you, knowing you.

“It is pressure, but I try to get that pressure as motivation.

“I like to play in the biggest stadiums in front of a lot of people.”

Alcaraz made a blistering start, as he propelled himself into a comfortable first set lead with booming groundstrokes, dominating his Russian opponent.

Khachanov was able to up his game in the second set.

However, Alcaraz held his nerve, with one break enough to move him two sets up.

An early break at the start of the third set him on track for victory.

But Khachanov was not done yet as he was able to rally, breaking back to level the set at 3-3.

This only served to fire up Alcaraz though, the youngster sealing the break with one of the shots of the tournament, an unreturned tweener lob.

“Shot of the tournament or shot of the year? 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡!” Words cannot describe what Carlos Alcaraz just produced at Roland-Garros 🤯✨#RolandGarros | @alcarazcarlos03 pic.twitter.com/vjEFPVobOG — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 29, 2022

It was not completely clinical from Alcaraz though, as he passed up five match points in the final Khachanov service game.

The Russian survived a 20-point thriller in that game before finally holding.

Alcaraz did then hold easily enough to close the victory.

