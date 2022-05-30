Carlos Alcaraz marks another milestone, becomes youngest two-time Slam quarter-finalist since 1993

Carlos Alcaraz is looking formidable after downing former top 10 pro Karen Khachanov in straight sets despite fighting form from the Russian.

The 19-year-old cruised past Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the Philippe-Chatrier night session to march into the Roland Garros quarter-finals.

Alcaraz summarised his play succinctly in the post-match interview while also crediting the spirit of Khachanov.

He said: “I played really well from the beginning to the end of the match.

“I knew it was going to be a good fight from both [of us].”

But that resistance was not enough with the form that Alcaraz is in at the moment.

The world number six was already the youngest man into the fourth round in Paris since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Now, after adding to his US Open quarter-final run from last year, the Spaniard is the youngest two-time men’s singles Slam quarter-finalist for nearly 30 years.

In 1993, an 18-year-old Andrei Medvedev made it to the semi-finals of Roland Garros.

Three months later, just days past turning 19, the Ukrainian reached the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Alcaraz today is just two weeks older than Medvedev was when he achieved that feat.

Moving forward, Alcaraz will now face Alexander Zverev, the man he defeated in the Madrid Masters final earlier in May.

He crushed Zverev 6-3, 6-1 that day, with the German complaining of his late finish the night before and hence lack of time to recuperate ahead of the final.

This time around the 25-year-old can have no excuses in the rest department.

He finished his fourth round match before Alcaraz took to court yesterday and will likely have a full 48 hours before he faces the young Spaniard.

