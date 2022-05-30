‘That’s just how it is’ – Alexander Zverev vents frustration about likely scheduling for Carlos Alcaraz clash

Share: 0 Shares







Alexander Zverev let out a brief moment of irritation after his fourth round victory as he looks ahead to a tough tussle with Carlos Alcaraz.

The German came through in straight sets against qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6 (13-11), 7-5, 6-3 in a thoroughly difficult match despite the straight sets scoreline.

And it will not get any easier for Zverev as he takes on Alcaraz next, likely in the night session on Tuesday.

When asked about that prospect in his press conference, Zverev responded: “I don’t mind the evening sessions when it’s 30°C during the day.

“When it’s 14°C like today and then in the night it’s 8, 9°C, something like that.

“It gets difficult, but that’s just for me, for my game, to be honest.

“But I’m pretty sure I’m going to play at night against Alcaraz.

“Because that’s just how it’s going to be,” he said, shaking his head and waving off his frustration.

“So I’m getting ready for that.”

This is the second time this month Zverev has complained about scheduling surrounding a match with Alcaraz.

Understandably, the 25-year-old was angered when at the Madrid Masters he played late in the two days before taking on Alcaraz in the final.

He said after losing the final to the teenager 6-3, 6-1: “I have to say the ATP’s job was an absolute disgrace this week.

“Two days ago I went to bed at 4am, 4:30am.

“Yesterday I went to bed at 5:20am.”

Looking at Alcaraz, the Spaniard has been imperious on attack.

That does not bode well for Zverev if they do play the night session, since colder conditions will make for slower balls and fewer opportunities to push the youngster back off the baseline.

Sascha’s older brother and Eurosport tennis expert Mischa Zverev said: “[Alcaraz’s] serve is getting faster and stronger every week.

“You can’t push him off the baseline.

“As long as he is standing in the field, he wins the point 95% of the time.

“Within the first two metres behind the baseline, it’s still two-thirds of all the points he wins.

“The only area where he has problems is when he is more than two metres behind the baseline.”

Sascha detailed more specifically how he would struggle playing Alcaraz at night.

He added: “Because my serve is going to be even slower.

“My forehand is going to be even slower.

“So it’s not going to be an easy thing for me to play at 9.30pm with no sunlight, no heat and, you know, 8°C.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner