Andy Murray inspired by Roland Garros runs of rivals Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic

Andy Murray says he is looking to draw inspiration from generational rivals Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic and their riveting Roland Garros 2022 campaigns.

Having chosen to skip Roland Garros in favour of preparation for the grass, the former world number one is currently playing at the ATP Challenger Surbiton Trophy for the first time since 2004.

Now into the quarter-finals of the British grass event, Murray has been thoroughly impressed by both Nadal, 36, and Cilic, 33, for how they have progressed at the Paris Slam.

He said according to BBC Sport: “I can take some inspiration from those guys.

“I don’t know whether it’s Rafa [Nadal’s] last run or not.

“Because he seems to be doing physically really well during the event, so I hope he’s able to continue going for a while.

“Cilic as well, he’s someone I grew up with in the juniors and played with a lot.

“He has just made the semis of the French for the first ever time at 33 and is playing really well.”

Murray has faced Nadal 24 times in their careers, with the Spaniard leading their rivalry 17-7.

Meanwhile, he has taken on Cilic 15 times, winning 12 of those encounters.

Whereas Nadal is looking to capture an unfathomable 14th Roland Garros title, Cilic is on the brink of his own elite milestone.

Should he down Casper Ruud to reach the Roland Garros final, the 2014 US Open champion would become just the fifth active male player to reach the championship match of all four Slams.

The four men who have are, of course, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Murray, 35 years old and currently ranked 67th, is hoping to build momentum and form heading into Wimbledon at the end of the month.

Moreover, the Brit has set himself the ambitious goal of securing a seeded spot at Wimbledon as one of the top 32 players in the world.

After Surbiton, Murray plans to play the ATP 250 Stuttgart Open before the ATP 500 cinch Championships at Queen’s.

The current world number 32 in the live rankings, Lorenzo Sonego, will have 1260 ranking points after Roland Garros.

Murray could be on as many as 980 should he win Surbiton, setting him up with a shot at that goal of being a Wimbledon seed.

