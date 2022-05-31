Andy Murray starts grass preparations with a win before revealing ambitious Wimbledon target

Andy Murray started off his grass court preparations with victory at the Surbiton Trophy before revealing an ambitious target for Wimbledon.

Murray had far too much for Austrian Jurij Rodionov, with the former world number one easing to a 6-2, 6-1 success at the Challenger event.

Since being struck down with injury when at his peak in 2017, Murray has seen his ranking decimated, but he has made some real progress in clawing it back this year.

He goes into grass season ranked 67 in the world – but he is hopeful that he can get into the top 32 and secure a seeded spot in the Wimbledon draw should he perform at Stuttgart and Queen’s beforehand.

“I don’t know how many matches I would need to win exactly, but if I had a good run at Queen’s or next week [in Stuttgart] that would give me a good chance,” Andy Murray said.

“I have high expectations for myself and lofty goals and ambitions, which I talk about with my team regularly but I will not share them here.

“I don’t think there should be lots of expectation on me to do that well but I have trained hard.

“I have prepared well and physically feel good. Grass is my best surface I feel. I have prepared as best I can for it.

“We will find out in a few weeks what the outcome is for it but the thing I can control is not the results and the performances at Wimbledon but I can control my preparation, my attitude on the court and my effort.

“I can guarantee I will give 100 per cent on that side of things to give myself the best chance to have a good run.”

