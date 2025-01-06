Lorenzo Musetti joins ASICS: Multi-Year partnership with rising star

Olympic bronze medalist and Grand Slam semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti aligns with ASICS to elevate his performance on and off the court.

ASICS has officially announced the signing of Lorenzo Musetti to its global tennis athlete roster. The partnership, established through a multi-year agreement, comes after Musetti’s standout 2024 season, which saw him achieve his career-high ranking of world No. 15, reach a Grand Slam semifinal on grass, and secure a Davis Cup title with the Italian team.

Known for his baseline game and dynamic court movement, Musetti’s playing style requires footwear that provides superior support, stability, and comfort. The ASICS GEL-RESOLUTION™ tennis shoe was selected as the perfect match for his performance needs, ensuring he has the foundation to deliver his best on the court. You can learn more about this hugely popular tennis shoe by watching the Tennishead review of the Gel Resolution 9.





“We are thrilled to welcome Lorenzo Musetti to the ASICS family,” said Mitsuyuki Tominaga, President and COO of ASICS. “Following his best season yet in 2024, Lorenzo’s dedication and achievements make him an ideal representative of our brand values. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to grow and succeed in the seasons ahead.”

Musetti expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership: “I’m excited to join the ASICS family, a brand known for its exceptional tennis footwear and its commitment to the mental and physical well-being of athletes. This support is crucial as I step into the next phase of my career.”

With the 2025 tennis season approaching, the collaboration between ASICS and Musetti is poised to drive both the athlete and the brand to new heights.

Inside the baseline…

Lorenzo Musetti’s move to ASICS couldn’t come at a better time. Fresh off a stellar 2024 season with a Grand Slam semifinal, Olympic bronze medal, and Davis Cup title, he’s on the rise, and ASICS offers the perfect tools to elevate his baseline-heavy game. This partnership feels like a smart, strategic step for both—a player ready for the spotlight and a brand investing in the future of tennis.

