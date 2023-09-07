Latest Novak Djokovic record: How does it compare to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

Novak Djokovic added another tennis record to his sizable collection after he dominated Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

The world number one already has more Grand Slam titles than any man in history, more Masters, and has spent more weeks at the top of the rankings than anyone else too.

And, after beating Taylor in New York, he has now outright has the record for the most Grand Slam semi-finals as well (47).

Before this year’s US Open that was a record he shared with Roger Federer, with Rafael Nadal the other name, unsurprisingly, in the top three. Neither of them, though, can compare to Djokovic.

Most Grand Slam semi-finals in history (men’s)

Novak Djokovic 47 Roger Federer 46 Rafael Nadal 38 Jimmy Connors 31 Ivan Lendl 28 Andre Agassi 26

With Federer now retired and Nadal confirming 2024 will be his final year on Tour, there is little chance of anyone taking that record from Djokovic any time soon. In fact, you would expect him to considerably extend it.

The Serbian is in incredible condition, especially given he is 36-years-old, and he still moves and slides around the court incredibly in his ASICS Court FF3 Novak shoes.

However, when it comes to conversion rate, Djokovic is behind Nadal. At the time of writing, Djokovic has gone on to win 23 majors after reaching the last four, which is in conversion rate of 50%.

Nadal, however, has a conversion rate of 57% (22 titles from 38 semi-finals). Djokovic will have to do something special to overhaul that particular statistic, but it’s number of titles that really count – and who would put ‘something special’ past him anyway? He has been doing special things for a best part of two decades now.

Grand Slam semi-final conversion rate

Novak Djokovic 50% Roger Federer 43% Rafael Nadal 58% Jimmy Connors 26% Ivan Lendl 29% Andre Agassi 31%

After beating Fritz to claim the record, Djokovic was keen to credit his team and family for their role in his statistical dominance.

“This is the sport that has given me so much in my life,” he said. “Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country when I was growing up, I faced a lot of adversity.

“I was lucky to encounter some very knowledgeable and passionate people. Without their support, and my parents, I wouldn’t be here without their love and incredible sacrifice.

“That is the long answer for what goes through my head when I hear those numbers [of records he has broken]. There’s a lot of things I am very grateful for.”

Novak Djokovic and ASICS

Novak wears ASICS Court FF3 trainers which are the latest version of the Japanese performance brand’s specialist tennis shoe designed for ‘all court’ players who want the ‘best of both’ when they are on court. This means the shoe delivers the stability and durability for those baseline grinders but also the speed and support for attacking players. The Court FF3 was designed in close collaboration with Djokovic himself and the ASICS design team in Japan and you can learn more about the 3rd version of the Court FF from this recent Tennishead review which includes a play-test video.

For the first time in a tennis shoe, the outsole is split into three separate parts which aims to create “a more supportive underfoot feel even in the most dynamic movements”. In other words, by allowing the sole of the shoe to flex and move it should create more grip and support no matter what movement you make. Tennis movement is unique because of it’s range of directions and constant twisting and turning which is why a three piece sole has been created.

The Court FF3 also features a redesigned ‘monosock’ which is an in-built sock that wraps around the foot and ankle. As you’ll see from the reaction of our testers, this element of the Court FF design is different from other shoes and certainly serves a purpose in terms of comfort and stability.

