Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer record with US Open quarter-final victory

Novak Djokovic has reached his 13th US Open semi-final, and by doing so has surpassed a record set by ‘big three’ rival Roger Federer.

Djokovic beat American No.1 Taylor Fritz, 6-1 6-4 6-4, to progress to the 47th Grand Slam semi-final of his career and he was very reflective about his journey to the top of the sport after the match.

“This is the sport that’s given me so much,” said Djokovic. “Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country, I faced a lot of adversity and had to endure along with my parents and family to even get a shot.

“I was very lucky to encounter some people who believed in me. Without them, wouldn’t be here.. I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get so I’m trying to enjoy as much as I possibly can.”

Djokovic was the first player to reach the men’s singles semi-final and knew that he would be coming up against another American opponent in the semi-final.

However, the Serb revealed that he does not mind being against a fan favourite, “It’s expected that people are backing the home player, there’s nothing wrong with that. I like the atmosphere here, I’m fine with that and I thrive on that energy.”

He continued, “I’ve been playing on this court for many years, played many epic matches, and I’m looking forward to another one in a few days.

“It’s a huge opportunity every time I step out on the court and at my age I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get.”

Djokovic’s American semi-final opponent was confirmed when Ben Shelton stunned Frances Tiafoe on Arthur Ashe Stadium last night, with the 20-year-old reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final that will take place on Friday.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Semi-finals vs Big three rivals

As Djokovic cements his place as the player with the most semi-finals at major tournaments, we at Tennishead have compared it to his two biggest rivals:

Novak Djokovic – 47 Roger Federer – 46 Rafael Nadal – 38

Top two and he's not two. There's only 1⃣ Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/6bss3f61hF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

