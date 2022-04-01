Daniil Medvedev produces another classic quote following Miami Open exit

While Daniil Medvedev will be disappointed to be out of the Miami Open he was able to keep his reputation for generating conversation-worthy comments alive.

The world number two looked out on his feet against Hubert Hurkacz towards the end of their quarter-final battle as the heat and humidity became more and more of a burden.

After losing the match 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, Medvedev explained what had happened late in the second set.

He said: “Suddenly every muscle just went cramp, cramp, cramp, cramp.

“I was like a fish on the sofa.”

As always Medvedev delivered the quote as though it were a common phrase, joining his library of other unique phrases and moments.

At last year’s Rome masters, playing on his least favourite surface of clay, the Russian was overheard saying: “If you like to be in the dirt like a dog then [playing on clay] is ok.”

Later in the same match he spoke to Gerry Armstrong while the ATP supervisor sat court-side, begging jokingly: “Please default me, I don’t want to be here.”

The loss against Hurkacz meant Medvedev just missed out on taking back the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic.

He would have overtaken the Serb had he beaten the defending Miami Open champion to reach the semi-finals.

Instead Medvedev will now look ahead to the clay season on his, as mentioned, least favourite surface.

