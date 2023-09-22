‘The Tennis Traveller’: Accompany a super-fan’s 12 month voyage of discovery to the World’s best tennis tournaments

He said he’d spend a year visiting the World’s greatest tennis tournaments, so Tennishead just had to go along for the ride! Tennis travel will never be the same again…

Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of a tennis travel super-fan as we accompany ‘The Tennis Traveller’ on a 12 month odyssey to attend 23 different tournaments across 4 continents…

Tennishead receives a lot of emails from aspiring tennis journalists and we try and reply to them all but unfortunately often the budding journo isn’t experienced enough or their tennis knowledge just isn’t up to our demanding standards, but there was something different about this email…

Hi Tennishead,

My goal is to fulfill the “ultimate tennis fans’ dream journey” by enjoying tournaments across four continents (Oceania>Asia>Europe>Africa) starting from the end of this year all the way into the 2024 August Olympics.

Any interest in me contributing a regular column and/or photos/video during my year-long journey and/or report on specific events during my trip?

Who am I? The ultimate sports fan, a US resident (sunny San Diego), I’ve enjoyed sporting events in 48 countries, six continents. I am also a sports writer. I have been a freelance sports travel writer for many years, including contributing in the past to NBCSports.com, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, and MLB.com. And I’m not afraid of being in front of the camera.

How can I afford this trip? Never married, no children, and I’ve put all my income in rental properties so I can pursue my passion: sports and travel.

So what do you think?

Joe Connor

So we signed him up!

The 12 month plan

Starting in October 2023, Joe ‘The Tennis Traveller’ Connor will travel to 23 tournaments, attending a day’s play at each tournament as a fan and a tennis writer, recording the whole experience to be published through Tennishead’s various channels including ‘blog’ style articles for Tennishead.net and video blogs during each day’s tennis. Joe’s remit is to help you, the tennis fan, experience the unique buzz of attending a professional tennis tournament whilst getting to know the various countries and cities that host the biggest events on the annual tennis calendar.

Joe will give a fans perspective on each tournament highlighting the elements that make each experience different, whether that’s the city or country he’s in, the facilities on site at the event or just the fellow tennis fans he meets along the way, and Tennishead will capture all this wonderful content so that you can enjoy being part of Joe’s journey of tennis discovery.

The support team

‘The Tennis Traveller’ is very accomplished at getting himself to various sporting events in far flung corners of the globe but even he appreciates some support, which is why we are delighted to be joined on this journey by long time friend of Tennishead, David Cook, who’s the founder of tennis travel and ticketing provider Courtside Hospitality.

For many years David has been helping Tennishead readers and other tennis fans from around the World to visit their favourite tennis tournaments. David’s company can provide the full package for any tournament you wish including the best tickets for any court or day and bespoke travel packages to suit your every need.

David will be using his expertise to make sure ‘The Tennis Travellers’ 12 month’s go as smoothly as possible so we’d like to say a big thanks to Courtside Hospitality.

Win the trip of a lifetime and follow in ‘The Tennis Traveller’s’ footsteps

Now it’s your chance to win an incredible prize for 2 people to attend the Miami Open ATP/WTA tennis tournament in March 2024. Simply enter your details in our exclusive prize draw and keep your fingers crossed. But everyone’s a winner as all entrants receive the current issue of Tennishead magazine for free.

This incredible prize package includes:

2 Nights at the 5* JW Marriot Marquis Hotel, Miami staying in a King Room with breakfast. Check-In: Thursday 14th March 2024, Check-Out: Saturday 16th March 2024

2 x Lower Tier tickets for Friday 15th March 2024 to watch both Men’s Singles Semi Finals (Day & Evening sessions)

ENTRY IS OPEN NOW!

Follow ‘The Tennis Traveller’s’ Journey

We’ll be posting loads of content throughout the next 12 months so make sure to keep coming back here or keep an eye on the Tennishead Twitter, Facebook and YouTube as we’ll post all of his travel content immediately it’s ready.

‘The Tennis Traveller’s’ schedule

2023

October

Asian Games

Hong Kong

November

Pacific Games

December

United Cup

2024

January

Adelaide

Australian Open

February

Davis Cup (Tie TBC)

Doha

Dubai

April

ATP 250 in Europe (Location TBC)

Morocco or Portugal

Monaco

May

Rome

French Open

June

Mallorca

Eastbourne

Cinch

Boodles Exhibition

July

Wimbledon

Swiss Open

Austria or Croatia

August

2024 Olympics, Paris

September

US Open

Book your own tennis travel package

To help you emulate 'The Tennis Traveller' we've teamed up with Courtside Hospitality to offer everyone the chance to enjoy tennis travel to any tournament of your choice.

