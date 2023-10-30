ATP Rankings (30/10/23): Monfils movement continues as Shapovalov sinks

The ATP rankings have been impacted once again after the conclusion of tournaments in Vienna and Basel, with some players reaching new-career highs and others plummeting to new lows.

Jannik Sinner continued the best season of his career after beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win the Vienna Open title, becoming the first Italian man to win four titles in a year.

However, the 22-year-old has not moved in the ATP rankings like Swiss Indoors winner Felix Auger-Aliassime, who surprisingly defended his title after poor form in recent months.

Big Movers

This week’s biggest upward mover in the top 100 is Alexander Shevchenko, who rises 20 places after beating Stan Wawrinka and Taylor Fritz en route to the quarter-finals in Basel, and actually had a match point against eventual champion Auger-Aliassime.

As a result, the Russian has reached a new career-high ranking of No.63 after coming through qualifying at the ATP 500 event.

Other players to reach a career-high ranking this week are Tallon Griekspoor (No.23), Arthur Fils (No.36), Matteo Arnaldi (No.41), Fabian Marozsan (No.61), Tomas Machac (No.64), Thanasi Kokkinakis (No.67), Yosuke Watanuki (No.72) and Borna Gojo (No.73).

Although he hasn’t reached a career-high, Gael Monfils has continued his resurgence up the ATP rankings by a further 10 places and will hope to use his momentum at his home Masters 1000 event in Paris this week.

On the other side of the coin are the players that have suffered vast drops in their ranking, with Denis Shapovalov the most significant of those.

The former top 10 player hasn’t played since Wimbledon, calling an end to his season after struggling with a knee injury, and has dropped 43 places to fall to his lowest ranking since 2017 (No.93) as a consequence.

📉 The slow descent of Denis Shapovalov… Last year's runner-up in Vienna, the Canadian, who' injured since Wimbledon and not playing the tournament this year, will be ATP No.92 on next Monday. Do you see him coming back on top? pic.twitter.com/KsEV7KbGwX — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) October 23, 2023

Other top 100 players to suffer a notable decrease in their rankings are Roberto Bautista Agut (-18), Rinky Hijikata (-10), Gregoire Barrere (-14) and Arthur Rinderknech (-17).

Former No.3 Dominic Thiem is no longer a top 100 player after losing in the first round of his home tournament in Vienna, but has made a good start in his bid to return following qualification to the Paris Masters.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (30/10/23)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 11,045 2 Carlos Alcaraz 17 8,625 3 Daniil Medvedev 22 7,200 4 Jannik Sinner 22 5,410 5 Andrey Rublev 25 4,935 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,435 7 Holger Rune 22 4,280 8 Casper Ruud 25 3,705 9 Alexander Zverev 25 3,540 10 Taylor Fritz 27 3,500 11 Hubert Hurkacz 23 3,110 12 Tommy Paul 26 2,800 13 Alex de Minaur 25 2,650 14 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,480 15 Karen Khachanov 21 2,385 16 Ben Shelton 28 2,355 17 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,060 18 Cameron Norrie 25 1,985 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 22 1,940 20 Nicolas Jarry 22 1,765

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (30/10/23)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight players from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2023 with the event beginning on the 12th November, meaning that the fight for ranking points is hotter than ever.

Andrey Rublev has officially qualified for a fourth consecutive ATP Finals after reaching the semi-finals in Vienna, meaning that there are now 10 players still mathematically in contention for the final three places.

See you in Turin, @AndreyRublev97 💫 Rublev has sealed his spot at the Nitto ATP Finals for the fourth consecutive year! 👏#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/hoFuCTy4Yk — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 26, 2023

Here is how the race to the ATP Finals currently stands:

1. Novak Djokovic – 8955 points (Qualified)

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8455 points (Qualified)

3. Daniil Medvedev – 7200 points (Qualified)

4. Jannik Sinner – 5410 points (Qualified)

5. Andrey Rublev – 4455 points (Qualified)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3885 points

7. Alexander Zverev – 3505 points

8. Holger Rune – 3290 points

—————————————————-

9. Hubert Hurkacz – 3075 points

10. Taylor Fritz – 3065 points

11. Casper Ruud – 2825 points

12. Tommy Paul – 2630 points

13. Alex de Minaur – 2570 points

14. Frances Tiafoe – 2310 points

15. Karen Khachanov – 2305 points

Next week

With only two weeks to go before the ATP Finals, players are gunning for crucial points at the final Masters 1000 event in Paris this week.

Despite having already qualified for Turin, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will also be vying for ranking points, as the race to become year-end No.1 hots up with only two tournaments to go.

However, the top two ranked players will face strong competition from the likes of Medvedev, Sinner and defending champion Holger Rune.

READ MORE – Paris Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

