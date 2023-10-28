Paris Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The Paris Masters are the final Masters 1000 tournament of the year, and Novak Djokovic is returning to challenge for a record seventh title in the French capital.

When are the Paris Masters 2023?

The main draw of the Paris Masters begins on Monday 30th October, concluding with both the singles and doubles finals on Sunday 5th November.

Action will get underway for the day session at 11am local time (10am GMT), with the night session starting no earlier than 7:30pm Paris time (6:30pm GMT).

Qualifying is taking place over the remainder of this weekend (Saturday 28th October and Sunday 29th October).

Where are the Paris Masters held?

The Paris Masters have been hosted at the AccorHotels Arena, originally known as the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, since 1986.

It is a multi-purpose venue and possesses three indoor hard courts, with Central Court holding a capacity of 14,000.

Who is playing at the Paris Masters 2023?

The Paris Masters are headlined by the return of world No.1 and six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in mid-September.

He will be challenged by second seed Carlos Alcaraz, who revealed that he is ‘feeling better every day’ after withdrawing from the Swiss Indoors due to a plantar fascia in the Spaniard’s left foot and muscle fatigue in his lower back.

Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Basel this year! 🥲 I have a problem with the plantar fascia in my left foot and muscle fatigue in my lower back which need treatment so I can play the rest of the season. I hope to see you all soon! pic.twitter.com/44MvsjQDVn — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) October 18, 2023

Alcaraz will be hoping to at least better the 24-time Grand Slam champion in Paris, as he eyes the year-end No.1 spot.

Also in the draw is defending champion Holger Rune, who is beginning his new partnership with three-time Paris Masters champion Boris Becker.

Other former champions set to compete in the French capital are Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Karen Khachanov.

Murray will have his work cut out for him though, as he has drawn up against 13th seed Alex de Minaur in the first round, with the Brit narrowly losing their most recent meeting in Beijing after having three match points.

Wildcards have been awarded to an all French lineup of Luca Van Assche, Richard Gasquet, Alexandre Muller and Benjamin Bonzi.

Here is the full singles entry list:

Seed Name Seeding Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Novak Djokovic 1 1 2 Carlos Alcaraz 2 2 3 Daniil Medvedev 3 3 4 Jannik Sinner 4 4 5 Andrey Rublev 5 7 6 Holger Rune 6 5 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7 6 8 Casper Ruud 8 9 9 Taylor Fritz 9 8 10 Alexander Zverev 10 10 11 Hubert Hurkacz 11 17 12 Tommy Paul 12 12 13 Alex de Minaur 13 11 14 Frances Tiafoe 14 13 15 Ben Shelton 15 20 16 Karen Khachanov 16 14 Grigor Dimitrov 17 19 Cameron Norrie 18 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime 19 15 Nicolas Jarry 20 22 Francisco Cerundolo 21 21 Lorenzo Musetti 22 18 Sebastian Korda 23 26 Adrian Mannarino 24 23 Tallon Griekspoor 25 24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 26 25 Jan-Lennard Struff 27 27 Ugo Humbert 28 34 Sebastian Baez 29 29 Alexander Bublik 30 35 Jiri Lehecka 31 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 32 31 Christopher Eubanks 34 32 Laslo Djere 36 36 Arthur Fils 38 44 Alexei Popyrin 39 43 Andy Murray 40 39 Max Purcell 41 41 Mackenzie McDonald 42 38 Stan Wawrinka 45 46 Matteo Arnaldi 46 42 Roberto Bautista Agut 48 40 Miomir Kecmanovic 55 45 (WC) Luca Van Assche 63 (WC) Richard Gasquet 69 (WC) Alexandre Muller 84 (WC) Benjamin Bonzi 87 Gael Monfils 89 35 (PR)

How many ranking points are on offer at the Paris Masters?

This is the last big chance for those wanting to gain crucial ranking points to gain qualification to the ATP Finals, with only three places remaining for the singles event.

Here is a breakdown of the ranking points on offer in Paris:

Event Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Men’s Singles 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 25 16 0 Men’s Doubles 0 — — — —

What is the prize money at the Paris Masters 2023?

The total prize pot at the Paris Masters is €5,779,335, and here is a breakdown of that:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Men’s Singles €836,355 €456,720 €249,740 €136,255 €72,865 €39,070 €21,650 Men’s Doubles* €282,960 €147,840 €78,140 €43,300 €23,760 €13,200 —

*Per team

Previous winners of the Paris Masters

Holger Rune beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final in Paris last year, to win his first and only Masters 1000 title to date.

And the Serb will be looking for revenge as he eyes a record seventh title, with his sights also set on finishing the year as world No.1 for an eighth time.

Here are the last 10 singles and doubles champions at the Paris Masters:

Year Singles Champion Doubles Champions 2013 Novak Djokovic (2) Bob Bryan (3) & Mike Bryan (3) 2014 Novak Djokovic (3) Bob Bryan (4) & Mike Bryan (4) 2015 Novak Djokovic (4) Ivan Dodig & Marcelo Melo 2016 Andy Murray Henri Kontinen & John Peers 2017 Jack Sock Lukasz Kubot & Marcelo Melo (2) 2018 Karen Khachanov Marcelo Granollers & Rajeev Ram 2019 Novak Djokovic (5) Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut 2020 Daniil Medvedev Felix Auger-Aliassime & Hubert Hurkacz 2021 Novak Djokovic (6) Tim Puetz & Michael Venus 2022 Holger Rune Neal Skupski & Wesley Koolhof

Interesting facts about the Paris Masters

With the Paris Masters debuting all the way back in 1969, there is a lot of history at the tournament and here are some interesting facts for you:

Most singles titles: Novak Djokovic (6)

Most doubles titles: Bob and Mike Bryan (4)

Oldest Champion: Novak Djokovic (34) in 2021

Youngest Champion: Boris Becker (18) in 1986

Lowest-Ranked Champion: Tomas Berdych (No.50) in 2005

Last Home Champion: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008

Most Match Wins: Novak Djokovic (45)

Where can you watch the Paris Masters 2023?

You can watch the Paris Masters exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the final Masters 1000 event of the year in your location, click here to visit the ATP website.

