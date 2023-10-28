Top
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz - US Open 2023
Paris Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?


The Paris Masters are the final Masters 1000 tournament of the year, and Novak Djokovic is returning to challenge for a record seventh title in the French capital.

You can discover all the information about the blockbuster event here, at Tennishead:

When are the Paris Masters 2023?

The main draw of the Paris Masters begins on Monday 30th October, concluding with both the singles and doubles finals on Sunday 5th November.

Action will get underway for the day session at 11am local time (10am GMT), with the night session starting no earlier than 7:30pm Paris time (6:30pm GMT).

Qualifying is taking place over the remainder of this weekend (Saturday 28th October and Sunday 29th October).

Where are the Paris Masters held?

The Paris Masters have been hosted at the AccorHotels Arena, originally known as the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, since 1986.

It is a multi-purpose venue and possesses three indoor hard courts, with Central Court holding a capacity of 14,000.

Who is playing at the Paris Masters 2023?

The Paris Masters are headlined by the return of world No.1 and six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in mid-September.

He will be challenged by second seed Carlos Alcaraz, who revealed that he is ‘feeling better every day’ after withdrawing from the Swiss Indoors due to a plantar fascia in the Spaniard’s left foot and muscle fatigue in his lower back.

Alcaraz will be hoping to at least better the 24-time Grand Slam champion in Paris, as he eyes the year-end No.1 spot.

Also in the draw is defending champion Holger Rune, who is beginning his new partnership with three-time Paris Masters champion Boris Becker.

Other former champions set to compete in the French capital are Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Karen Khachanov.

Murray will have his work cut out for him though, as he has drawn up against 13th seed Alex de Minaur in the first round, with the Brit narrowly losing their most recent meeting in Beijing after having three match points.

Wildcards have been awarded to an all French lineup of Luca Van Assche, Richard Gasquet, Alexandre Muller and Benjamin Bonzi.

Here is the full singles entry list:

Seed Name Seeding Ranking Entry Ranking
1 Novak Djokovic 1 1
2 Carlos Alcaraz 2 2
3 Daniil Medvedev 3 3
4 Jannik Sinner 4 4
5 Andrey Rublev 5 7
6 Holger Rune 6 5
7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7 6
8 Casper Ruud 8 9
9 Taylor Fritz 9 8
10 Alexander Zverev 10 10
11 Hubert Hurkacz 11 17
12 Tommy Paul 12 12
13 Alex de Minaur 13 11
14 Frances Tiafoe 14 13
15 Ben Shelton 15 20
16 Karen Khachanov 16 14
Grigor Dimitrov 17 19
Cameron Norrie 18 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime 19 15
Nicolas Jarry 20 22
Francisco Cerundolo 21 21
Lorenzo Musetti 22 18
Sebastian Korda 23 26
Adrian Mannarino 24 23
Tallon Griekspoor 25 24
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 26 25
Jan-Lennard Struff 27 27
Ugo Humbert 28 34
Sebastian Baez 29 29
Alexander Bublik 30 35
Jiri Lehecka 31 30
Tomas Martin Etcheverry 32 31
Christopher Eubanks 34 32
Laslo Djere 36 36
Arthur Fils 38 44
Alexei Popyrin 39 43
Andy Murray 40 39
Max Purcell 41 41
Mackenzie McDonald 42 38
Stan Wawrinka 45 46
Matteo Arnaldi 46 42
Roberto Bautista Agut 48 40
Miomir Kecmanovic 55 45
(WC) Luca Van Assche 63
(WC) Richard Gasquet 69
(WC) Alexandre Muller 84
(WC) Benjamin Bonzi 87
Gael Monfils 89 35 (PR)

How many ranking points are on offer at the Paris Masters?

This is the last big chance for those wanting to gain crucial ranking points to gain qualification to the ATP Finals, with only three places remaining for the singles event.

Here is a breakdown of the ranking points on offer in Paris:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Q Q2 Q1
Men’s Singles 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 25 16 0
Men’s Doubles 0

What is the prize money at the Paris Masters 2023?

The total prize pot at the Paris Masters is €5,779,335, and here is a breakdown of that:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64
Men’s Singles €836,355 €456,720 €249,740 €136,255 €72,865 €39,070 €21,650
Men’s Doubles* €282,960 €147,840 €78,140 €43,300 €23,760 €13,200

*Per team

Previous winners of the Paris Masters

Holger Rune beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final in Paris last year, to win his first and only Masters 1000 title to date.

And the Serb will be looking for revenge as he eyes a record seventh title, with his sights also set on finishing the year as world No.1 for an eighth time.

Here are the last 10 singles and doubles champions at the Paris Masters:

Year  Singles Champion Doubles Champions
2013  Novak Djokovic (2)  Bob Bryan (3) & Mike Bryan (3)
2014 Novak Djokovic (3) Bob Bryan (4) & Mike Bryan (4)
2015 Novak Djokovic (4) Ivan Dodig & Marcelo Melo
2016 Andy Murray Henri Kontinen & John Peers
2017 Jack Sock  Lukasz Kubot & Marcelo Melo (2)
2018 Karen Khachanov Marcelo Granollers & Rajeev Ram
2019  Novak Djokovic (5) Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut
2020 Daniil Medvedev Felix Auger-Aliassime & Hubert Hurkacz
2021 Novak Djokovic (6) Tim Puetz & Michael Venus
2022  Holger Rune Neal Skupski & Wesley Koolhof

Interesting facts about the Paris Masters

With the Paris Masters debuting all the way back in 1969, there is a lot of history at the tournament and here are some interesting facts for you:

Most singles titles: Novak Djokovic (6)
Most doubles titles: Bob and Mike Bryan (4)
Oldest Champion: Novak Djokovic (34) in 2021
Youngest Champion: Boris Becker (18) in 1986
Lowest-Ranked Champion: Tomas Berdych (No.50) in 2005
Last Home Champion: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008
Most Match Wins: Novak Djokovic (45)

Where can you watch the Paris Masters 2023?

You can watch the Paris Masters exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the final Masters 1000 event of the year in your location, click here to visit the ATP website.

By
0

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.