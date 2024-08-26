ATP Rankings (26/08/24): Sonego surges, Coric nears top 100 exit

The US Open kicks-off today, with there being one final update of the ATP rankings prior to the New York major getting underway.

Although there was only one main tour event taking place in Winston-Salem last week, it has still been a very eventful week after it was revealed that World No.1 Jannik Sinner had failed two anti-doping tests back in March.

The Italian was cleared of any wrongdoing, but has still lost his prize money and the 400 ranking points gained from reaching the Indian Wells semi-finals, when the anti-doping tests occurred.

Big Movers

It has been a difficult period for former World No.21 Lorenzo Sonego, with the Italian dropping out of the top 50 after a loss of form.

However, after claiming his first title in two years in Winston-Salem, Sonego has now returned to the top 50 after climbing 10 places upto No.48.

Sonego has now won an ATP title on both indoor and outdoor hard courts, as well as on clay and grass.

🏆 Grass (Antalya)

🏆 Clay (Sardinia)

🏆 Indoor Hard (Metz)

The 29-year-old will need to show some of this form at the US Open, where he begins his campaign against 14th seed Tommy Paul.

Former top 10 player David Goffin was beaten in the semi-finals by Sonego, but the Belgian veteran is actually the biggest upward mover of the week after reaching his first main tour semi-final since 2022.

The 33-year-old has risen 12 places in the rankings this week and is now at a much more comfortable place inside the top 100 at No.78.

Prior to this week, 18-year-old American Learner Tien had never played a main ATP Tour match.

However, after qualifying to reach the main draw in Winston-Salem, Tien went all the way to the quarter-finals and has been rewarded with a career-high ranking of No.191 after jumping up 39 spots.

Tien will be hoping to show more of this form this week as one of the US Open wildcards, and last year’s junior runner-up.

Some of the other significant risers ahead of the US Open are Juncheng Shang (+5 to No.72), Zizou Bergs (+5 to No.80), Arthur Cazaux (+6 to No.91), Zachary Svajda (+5 to No.102), Chris Eubanks (+14 to No.106), Dominic Stricker (+12 to No.169) and Raphael Collignon (+13 to No.199).

Former World No.12 Borna Coric won back-to-back matches on the main ATP Tour for only the second time this year after reaching the last-16 in Winston-Salem.

However, this was not enough for Coric as a semi-finalist at the tournament last year, and now the Croatian has fallen 11 places to No.98.

Luckily for Coric, he now only has 10 points to defend for the remainder of the season and should start to make his way back up the rankings.

Other players to have poor weeks in terms of their ranking include Jiri Lehecka (-6 to No.38), Max Purcell (-6 to No.97), Laslo Djere (-9 to No.109), Valentin Vacherot (-8 to No.121), Richard Gasquet (-10 to No.136), Juan Manuel Cerundolo (-10 to No.159), Murkel Dellien (-11 to No.187) and Matteo Martineau (-18 to No.198).

ATP Rankings Top 20 (26/08/24)

Here is the current top 20 in the ATP rankings after last week’s action, with Jannik Sinner still sitting comfortably at the top despite his points withdrawal.

Ranking Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Jannik Sinner 18 9,360 2 Novak Djokovic 18 7,460 3 Carlos Alcaraz 17 7,360 4 Alexander Zverev 24 7.035 5 Daniil Medvedev 18 6,275 6 Andrey Rublev 25 4,805 7 Hubert Hurkacz 22 4,055 8 Casper Ruud 23 3,855 9 Grigor Dimitrov 21 3,655 10 Alex de Minaur 23 3,435 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 23 3,425 12 Taylor Fritz 22 3,120 13 Ben Shelton 25 3,110 14 Tommy Paul 21 2,985 15 Holger Rune 24 2,780 16 Sebastian Korda 25 2,545 17 Ugo Humbert 27 2,330 18 Lorenzo Musetti 30 2,255 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 24 2,170 20 Frances Tiafoe 25 2,120

For a full list of the rankings, visit the official ATP website

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (26/08/24)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the tennis season.

Despite Sinner losing 400 points from reaching the Indian Wells semi-final earlier this year, the Italian remains the only player to have confirmed their qualification to the ATP Finals in Turin:

1. Jannik Sinner – 7000 points (Qualified)

2.Carlos Alcaraz – 5960 points

3. Alexander Zverev – 5715 points

4. Daniil Medvedev – 4020 points

5. Casper Ruud – 3595 points

6. Andrey Rublev – 3280 points

7. Novak Djokovic – 3160 points

8. Alex de Minaur – 2905 points

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2725 points

10. Taylor Fritz – 2590 points

Next week

Over the next fortnight all eyes will be on the US Open, with top stars including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all competing.

Djokovic is bidding for more history, as he attempts to win a record 25th major title and become the first man to defend the US Open singles title since Roger Federer in 2008.

While most eyes will be drawn to the New York major, there are also ATP Challenger events taking place in China, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, Austria and Turkey over the next two weeks.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour, with some slight alterations made for the 2024 season:

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 650 400 200 100 50 10 (30) (10) 30 (20) ATP 500 500 330 200 100 50 (25) 25 (16) ATP 250 250 165 100 50 25 (13) 13 (8)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the Australian Open in 2024 will have 1300 points deducted from their ranking following the 2025 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2025 tournament.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic calls out ‘issues in the system’ after Jannik Sinner doping ruling

