Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch the US Open 2024!

The 2024 US Open is just one day away from getting underway, with the biggest stars currently in New York for the hard court Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner has been under the spotlight over the past week, after winning the Cincinnati Open title and then it being revealed that he had failed two anti-doping tests earlier in the season

The World No.1 was cleared of any wrongdoing and has declared his innocence, as he looks to claim the second hard court major of the year after winning the Australian Open.

Not only does Sinner have the anti-doping case hanging over him, but also the looming threats of rivals Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic is looking to win a historic 25th Grand Slam title in New York, as he looks to become the first man to defend the US Open singles title in 16 years.

After losing his opening match in Cincinnati, Alcaraz is coming into the US Open with only one hard court match under his belt.

There will also be incoming threats from former champion Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, as well as American hopefuls Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda.

Dominic Thiem is another former US Open champion returning to the tournament, as he looks set to make a final Grand Slam appearance in the first round against the aforementioned Shelton.

The women’s singles draw appears to be very wide open this year, with Aryna Sabalenka beating World No.1 Iga Swiatek en route to the Cincinnati Open title last week.

Sabalenka was just a set away from claiming the US Open title last year against Coco Gauff, and will be wanting to go one step further in New York this year.

Defending champion Gauff is having a rough time of late, having only won one match in the North American hard court swing leading up to her home major.

It has been a more successful hard court swing for American Jessica Pegula, who is coming off the back of winning the Canadian Open title and reaching the final in Cincinnati title.

Other than Swiatek and Gauff, the other former US Open champions returning to New York are Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens.

Three of those are involved in very eye-catching first round matches, with Osaka playing 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko, Raducanu against 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, and Andreescu taking on Jasmine Paolini for a third time at a Grand Slam this year.

You can watch the US Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the 144th edition of the iconic event in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

