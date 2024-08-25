Novak Djokovic calls out ‘issues in the system’ after Jannik Sinner doping ruling

Novak Djokovic has had his say on drug testing procedures in tennis, after rival Jannik Sinner was found clear of any wrongdoing despite failing two anti-doping tests.

It was revealed earlier this week that Sinner had been found to have prohibited substance clostebol, a billionth of a gram, in his system when undergoing standard drugs tests back in March.

The World No.1 was provisionally suspended following this, but did not miss any tournaments after appealing it on the grounds of contamination.

This plea was accepted and Sinner has only been punished via the way of losing 400 points and $325,000 earned for reaching the semi-finals at Indian Wells, when the doping tests were taken.

And now Djokovic has had his say on the situation in his pre-US Open press conference, “As far as Jannik’s case, you know, as I said, these kind of instances are the very reason that why we founded PTPA [Professional Tennis Players Association] that is always advocating for fair protocols, clear protocols for standardized approaches to these kind of cases.

“I understand the frustration of the players is there because of lack of consistency. As I understood, his case was cleared the moment basically it was announced. But, you know, I think five or six months passed since the news was brought to him and his team.”

The 37-year-old added, “So, yeah, there is a lot of issues in the system. We see lack of standardised and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players that are questioning whether they are treated the same.”

Djokovic founded the PTPA back in 2019 alongside Canadian player Vasek Pospisil, with the organisation claiming to be ‘dedicated to uniting and mobilising tennis players in order to create transparency and equity throughout professional tennis.’

Alla domanda sul caso di Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic esprime la sua sul sistema e su come siano stati applicati i protocolli…siete d’accordo? 🎾#EurosportTENNIS #Tennis #Sinner #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/BWtMJPx8cI — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) August 25, 2024

There has been a lot of conversation surrounding the way Sinner’s case has been handled in comparison to others, and this was also something that Djokovic referenced to when speaking to media in New York, “Hopefully the governing bodies of our sport will be able to learn from this case and have a better approach for the future. I think collectively there has to be a change, and I think that’s obvious.”

The 24-time major winner continued, “Many players, without naming any of them, I’m sure you know already who these players are, have had similar or same, pretty much the same cases, where they haven’t had the same outcome, and now the question is whether it is a case of the funds, whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would then more efficiently represent his or her case.

“I don’t know. Is that a case or not? That’s something really I feel like we have to collectively investigate more, to look into the system and understand how these cases don’t happen, meaning not the case itself, but how we can standardise everything so that every player, regardless of his ranking or status or profile, is able to get the same kind of treatment. So, yeah, I would say that’s probably the overall, I guess, my opinion and observation of this entire case of what we have been reading and observing and talking about the last few days.”

Djokovic will now look to put this to one side, as he looks to become the first man to defend the US Open singles title since Roger Federer in 2008.

The Serbian will begin his campaign for a fifth US Open title tomorrow against qualifier Radu Albot, in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

I am still here in the NYC but my double isn’t 🪄 https://t.co/x3gfr4juhd — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2024

Inside the baseline…

This is such a difficult topic to navigate in a fair way to both sides, but it is hard to argue that Novak Djokovic could have worded his response much better. At the end of the day Jannik SInner has been cleared of any wrongdoing and the amount found in his system was very minimal. However, it is also important that all players are able to have the same consistent treatment in these cases and that higher ranked, more wealthy players are not offered preferential treatment.

