ATP Rankings (23/10/23): Massive jump for Monfils, more bad news for Berrettini

Another busy week in the men’s tennis calendar has gone by with three champions crowned, but how have the ATP rankings been affected by this?

Ben Shelton (Tokyo), Gael Monfils (Stockholm) and Alexander Bublik (Antwerp) were the three victors this week and have consequently all risen up the ATP rankings.

The Japan Open was the biggest event of the week being an ATP 500, and Shelton has been rewarded for winning his first title on the ATP Tour with a new career-high ranking of No.15.

Big Movers

The aforementioned Monfils is by far the biggest upward mover this week, with the Frenchman rising 51 places to No.89 after winning his first title since January 2022.

It has been a very disrupted past 12 months for the 37-year-old, who has been struggling with a variety of different injuries, however his second title in Stockholm has boosted him back inside the top 100.

Monfils had first won the title in the Swedish capital 12 years ago, and his second makes him the oldest and lowest ranked champion ever at the 54-year-old tournament.

What an incredible coincidence! 12 years after winning the Stockholm tournament for the first time, I find myself once again on the top step of the podium 😊. 12 years, 12 titles… it seems that the number 12 is my lucky number 🤪 (team 15 forever 😃)! But this title is all the… pic.twitter.com/TEafClluZj — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) October 22, 2023

Bublik won the other ATP 250 tournament of the week in Antwerp, and his third career title has enabled him to move back into the top 30.

Other significant upward movers this week are Aslan Karatsev (+13), Marcos Giron (+22), Pavel Kotov (+22) and Flavio Cobolli (+11), who moves inside the top 100 for the first time after reaching the final of the Olbia Challenger.

It has not been such a positive week for everyone, with 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini both plummeting further down the ATP rankings.

Thiem had suffered a significant drop down the rankings last week as well, and after failing to defend his semi-final points at the European Open in Antwerp sits only just inside the world’s top 100.

For Berrettini, his torrid season continues after withdrawing from both the Nordic Open and Vienna Open, with his last match coming at the US Open when he was taken off court in a wheelchair.

Arthur Rinderknech is into Round 3 after Matteo Berrettini retires due to injury. pic.twitter.com/jwHyVB8Ii7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2023

As a result of the Italian’s absence, he has been unable to defend his points from reaching the final in Naples last year and has dropped 27 places to No.90, his lowest ranking since 2018.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (23/10/23)

Player Tournaments Played Points 1 Novak Djokovic 18 11,045 2 Carlos Alcaraz 18 8,805 3 Daniil Medvedev 22 7,355 4 Jannik Sinner 22 5,000 5 Andrey Rublev 25 4,765 6 Holger Rune 22 4,400 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,300 8 Casper Ruud 25 3,705 9 Taylor Fritz 27 3,500 10 Alexander Zverev 24 3,460 11 Hubert Hurkacz 23 2,900 12 Tommy Paul 26 2,775 13 Alex de Minaur 25 2,650 14 Frances Tiafoe 22 2,400 15 Ben Shelton 28 2,355 16 Karen Khachanov 21 2,340 17 Grigor Dimitrov 23 2,195 18 Cameron Norrie 25 1,985 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 22 1,940 20 Nicolas Jarry 22 1,720

Race to the ATP Finals in Turin (23/10/23)

The ATP Finals are a highly anticipated event that take place at the end of each year, featuring the top eight players from the tennis season.

Turin is the host once again in 2023 with the event beginning on the 12th November, meaning that the fight for ranking points is hotter than ever.

There are now four singles players officially confirmed to have qualified for the year-end event, with Andrey Rublev just whiskers away from securing his status for a fourth consecutive year.

Here is how the race to the ATP Finals currently stands:

1. Novak Djokovic – 8945 points (Qualified)

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8445 points (Qualified)

3. Daniil Medvedev – 6935 points (Qualified)

4. Jannik Sinner – 4945 points (Qualified)

5. Andrey Rublev – 4275 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3705 points

7. Alexander Zverev – 3415 points

8. Holger Rune – 3110 points

—————————————————-

9. Taylor Fritz – 3055 points

10. Casper Ruud – 2815 points

Next week

There are two historic ATP 500 tournaments taking place this week in both Basel and Vienna, with all of those still in contention to qualify for the ATP Finals involved.

Rublev just needs to reach the semi-finals in Vienna to confirm his qualification to Turin, but could have his fate ensured by other results.

However, the Russian will face tough competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and the in-form Monfils, who are all in his half of the draw.

ATP rankings track and rank all the players on tour over a 52-week period. Points are awarded for performance, with the biggest tournaments giving out the most points over the course of the year.

Those rankings are then used to determine a number of things, such as seedings at tournaments and deciding who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP rankings points awarded/tournament

The following points are awarded for the different tiers of tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Tournament category W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 Q ATP Tour Grand Slam 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 ATP Finals +900

(1500 max) +400

(1000 max) 200 for each round robin match win

(600 max) ATP Masters 1000 1000 600 360 180 90 45 10 (25) (10) 25 (16) ATP 500 500 300 180 90 45 (20) 20 (10) ATP 250 250 150 90 45 20 (5) 12 (5)

Admissible tournaments

To prevent players from manipulating the rankings by playing a large amount of smaller tournaments, only 19 tournaments are admissible over the course of the year to make up a ranking.

That number does not include the ATP Finals, with that treated as an extra earned opportunity to win rankings points. However, the bigger and most prestigious tournaments are considered ‘mandatory’ entries. For example, if a player lost in round one of a Grand Slam, they would not be permitted to omit it from their ranking in favour of an ATP 250 which earned them more points.

Therefore, players who compete at all the mandatory events in a season will have the following breakdown of admissible rankings points:

4 Grand Slams

8 Masters 1000

7 ‘Best Other’ performances

The rankings always cover the previous 52-week period, so any points won further back than that are deducted from a player’s total. That player will, though, have the chance to ‘defend’ their points by repeating or improving upon their previous performance.

An example would be a player who was a defeated finalist at the US Open in 2023 will have 1200 points deducted from their ranking following the 2024 final. Those points would then be replaced by those won at the 2024 tournament.

