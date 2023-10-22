Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open and more!

Two iconic tournaments will feature on the ATP Tour this week, alongside the exciting return of a WTA event after a four-year hiatus. To watch the likes of Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev and many other top stars, read our guide to see where you can watch the Tennis on TV next week.

How to watch the WTA Elite Trophy?

The WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China, will return for the first time since 2019 next week, with the second tier year-end event featuring 11 players ranked inside the world’s top 25.

Included in this lineup are former Roland Garros champions Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko, alongside 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys.

The Chinese crowd will have two hopefuls in the singles competition to cheer on, with Qinwen Zheng and wildcard Lin Zhu, who is the only player ranked outside the top 25, present in Zhuhai.

You can watch the WTA Elite Trophy on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

READ MORE – WTA Elite Trophy 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

How to watch the Swiss Indoors (ATP 500)?

The ATP indoor hard court season is well underway, as top players look to gain vital points in hope to qualify for the ATP Finals.

This week sees the 52nd edition of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, which has seen Roger Federer as champion on a record 10 occasions.

As ever there is a high quality field for the 2023 event, featuring three top players in Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and last year’s runner-up Holger Rune.

In-fact both finalists from 2022 will be in the draw, with last year’s champion Felix Auger-Aliassime receiving a late wildcard in a bid to return to form.

With Federer no longer an active player, Swiss fans will be hoping that three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and wildcards Dominic Stricker and Leandro Riedi can provide some joy to the home crowd.

You can watch the Swiss Indoors on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

How to watch the Vienna Open (ATP 500)?

There is a similarly stacked field for the ATP 500 event in Vienna, that first began back in 1974, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev as the top seed.

Medvedev is looking to retain a title for the first time in his career, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe.

The Russian is not the only former champion in the draw, with Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem all looking to recreate their previous successes in the Austrian capital.

We are already set for some blockbuster matches, after the draw produced first round clashes including Tsitsipas-Thiem, Sinner against the exciting young American Ben Shelton, and Tiafoe going head-to-head with British No.2 Dan Evans.

You can watch the Vienna Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

